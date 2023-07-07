Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

By Press Association
Chinese authorities claimed Ant Group violated laws related to corporate governance and consumer rights (Kin Cheung/AP)
Chinese regulators said they have fined Ant Group 7.123 billion yuan (£769 million), claiming the financial technology provider violated laws related to corporate governance and consumer rights.

The People’s Bank of China imposed the fine on Friday.

In a statement, Ant Group said: “We will comply with the terms of the penalty in all earnestness and sincerity and continue to further enhance our compliance governance.”

According to the Bank of China, Ant violated laws and regulations related to corporate governance, financial consumer protection, participation in business activities of banking and insurance institutions, payment and settlement business and attending to anti-money laundering obligations.

The company, founded by Jack Ma, is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, which Mr Ma also founded.

The founder of Ant Group, Jack Ma, gave up control of the firm at the beginning of the year (Ng Han Guan/AP)

In January, it was announced that Mr Ma would give up control of Ant Group.

The move followed other efforts over the years by the Chinese government to rein in Mr Ma and the country’s tech sector more broadly.

Two years ago, the once high-profile Mr Ma largely disappeared from view for two-and-a-half months after criticising China’s regulators.

Around the same time, the government also forced Ant Group to call off a highly-anticipated IPO that would have raised more than three billion US dollars (£2.3 billion), just days before it was due to launch.

Yet Mr Ma’s surrender of control came after other signs that the government was easing up on Chinese online firms.

At an economic work conference late last year, Beijing signalled it would support technology firms to boost economic growth and create more jobs.

Also in January, the government said it would allow Ant Group to raise 1.5 billion dollars (£1.16 billion) in capital for its consumer finance unit.

