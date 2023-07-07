Three people charged after Just Stop Oil protest at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three people charged after Just Stop Oil protest at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Three people have been charged with aggravated trespass after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon (PA)
Three people have been charged with aggravated trespass after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon (PA)

Three people have been charged with aggravated trespass after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon.

Deborah Wilde, 68, Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, and William Ward, 66, have all been bailed and will appear in court on August 7.

Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, and Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician from Manchester, were arrested just after 2pm on Wednesday after a protest during a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

Ward, 66, a retired civil engineer from Epsom, was escorted from the court after a match between Briton Katie Boulter and Daria Saville was disrupted at about 4.30pm the same day.

The two players helped clear the grass of orange confetti and scattered jigsaw pieces before play resumed.

All three protestors were detained by security staff before being arrested and taken into custody.

British number one Boulter told reporters after winning her match it was a “tough moment” for her and her opponent when protesters stopped play.

Asked if she was worried, she said: “Definitely. You never know what it is.

“I think I heard the crowd before I saw anything. Then I realised what it was because I saw it in the previous match.

“It was obviously a little bit of a shock to the system.

“I think we both handled it really well. It’s a really unfortunate situation for everyone.”

Dimitrov said his first reaction was to remove the protesters from the court.

When told an activist was physically carried off during the cricket last week, he said: “I mean, my first reaction was initially to go also, but then I also realised that’s not my place to do that.”

The Metropolitan Police tweeted after the second protest: “We are aware of an incident on Court 18 whereby one male has unlawfully entered the field of play and discharged items on to the playing surface.

“He was immediately removed from the grounds and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.”

First aiders attended to the man before he was escorted from court.

Wimbledon said on Twitter after the first stoppage: “Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds.”

The first protest happened as Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer held talks with police and sports chiefs on how to prevent Just Stop Oil activists targeting flagship events.

Ms Braverman said after the meeting: “The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day’s play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

“This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

“The discussions I chaired at Downing Street were very productive. Sports, police and Government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind.”

The second Ashes Test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have also been affected in recent months.

More from The Courier

Three people charged after Just Stop Oil protest at Wimbledon
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
SNP's Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of society'
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…
Barry Road in Carnoustie.
Windows smashed after stones 'deliberately' lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie
The beach at Lunan Bay.
Around 100 dead birds in Angus spark fears of new avian flu outbreak
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan can't wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan reveals the story behind No 62 shirt number as…
Chickens
Aberfeldy gamekeeper's plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed