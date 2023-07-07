Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

By Press Association
Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach has launched a court bid to prevent transgender people changing their sex on their driver’s licence (John Hanna/AP)
Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach has launched a court bid to prevent transgender people changing their sex on their driver’s licence (John Hanna/AP)

The Republican attorney general of Kansas has made a bid in court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licences and to rebuke the Democratic governor for defying his interpretation of a new law.

Attorney general Kris Kobach went to a state court with hopes of getting an order to stop Laura Kelly and agencies under her control to stop allowing the changes to transgender people’s licences.

Mr Kobach contends a law, which took effect on Saturday, preventing such changes and requiring the state to reverse any previous changes in its records, including about 1,300 made over the past four years.

Kobach has argued that the law applies in the same way to birth certificates, but the lawsuit filed on Friday does not address those documents.

The new law defines a person’s sex as male or female based on the “biological reproductive system” identified at birth, applying that definition to any state law or regulation.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach makes a speech to the press
Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach says Kansas governor Laura Kelly is ‘violating her oath of office’ (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal/AP)

It also says “important governmental objectives” of protecting people’s privacy, health and safety justify single-sex spaces such as bathrooms and changing rooms.

Kansas is among at least 10 states with a law against transgender people using facilities in line with their gender identities, though the new law includes no enforcement mechanism.

But Ms Kelly’s office said last week that the state health department, which handles birth certificates, and the motor vehicle division, which issues driver’s licences, will continue allowing transgender people to change the markers for sex on those documents.

Her office said lawyers in her administration concluded that doing so does not violate the new law.

Ms Kelly is a strong supporter of LGBT+ rights and vetoed the measure but the Republican-controlled Legislature overrode her.

In response to that announcement, Mr Kobach said: “She is violating her oath of office to uphold Kansas law.”

The lawsuit filed on Friday names two officials who oversee driver’s licences as defendants.

Part of the lawsuit reads: “The governor cannot pick and choose which laws she will enforce and which laws she will ignore.”

Ms Kelly’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Kobach’s lawsuit seeks to force Ms Kelly to enforce the law as he sees it but did not request to stop changes to birth certificates.

The rationale for restricting the lawsuit to driver’s licences was not immediately clear, nor was it clear how quickly the district court in Shawnee County, home to the state capital, Topeka, will deal with the case.

Judges have the option of sending the lawsuit to a trial court to do fact-finding, which could delay a resolution for months.

The new Kansas law was among a raft of measures rolling back transgender rights enacted this year in statehouses across the US, but only a few states do not allow transgender people to change their birth certificates.

Federal judges last month upheld policies in Oklahoma and Tennessee and a no-changes rule in Montana is expected to face a legal challenge.

Ms Kelly won her first term as governor in 2018 by defeating Mr Kobach, then the Kansas secretary of state.

He staged a political comeback last year by winning the attorney general’s race as she captured a second term, both of them by slim margins.

The governor’s statements about the new law are at odds with descriptions from LGBT+ rights advocates before the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted it over Ms Kelly’s veto.

The advocates predicted it would prevent transgender people from changing their driver’s licences and amounted to a legal “erasure” of their identities, something Mr Kobach confirmed as the intent when he issued his legal opinion.

Ty Goeke, a 37-year-old transgender Topeka resident who changed both his birth certificate and driver’s license last month, said: “For me to go into a bathroom and not have a marker that represents who I am, I was terrified. I was afraid I was going to get accosted or harassed.”

Mr Goeke participated in a transgender rights rally last week with his wife, Mallory, who carried a sign made from a toilet seat, calling for the new law to be “flushed”.

Mr Goeke said he cried with joy in a state health department office when he changed his birth certificate.

“Now that I have the correct marker, I feel much better, feel more confident,” he said. “I feel at ease with myself.”

The legal wrangling is complicated by a federal lawsuit filed in 2018 against Kansas health department officials by four transgender residents over a previous no-changes policy on birth certificates imposed under a Republican governor. That policy also hindered changes in driver’s licences.

Ms Kelly settled the federal lawsuit months after taking office in January 2019 and a federal judge issued an order to enforce the settlement that requires the state to allow birth certificate changes. The order remains in effect.

Mr Kobach has asked the federal judge to rescind his order but argues that the new state law supersedes it, though others disagree.

More from The Courier

Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Drivers in Fife faced tailbacks after tractor crashed into ditch on the A92 near…
Kansas attorney general Kris Kobach has launched a court bid to prevent transgender people changing their sex on their driver’s licence (John Hanna/AP)
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…