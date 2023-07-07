Eight-year-old girl killed in prep school tea party tragedy named as Selena Lau

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight-year-old girl killed in prep school tea party tragedy named as Selena Lau

By Press Association
The family of an eight-year-old girl killed when a car crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school have said she was “adored and loved by everyone.”

Selena Lau died after a Land Rover crashed through the fence and into a building at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London on Thursday morning.

Paying tribute, her family also described her as an “intelligent” and “cheeky” girl.

Issuing a picture of her beaming in her school uniform, they said in a brief statement through the Metropolitan Police: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone.

“The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

Another eight-year-old girl is in a “life-threatening” condition in hospital while a woman in her 40s remains in a critical condition.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries to a date later this month.

She was taken to hospital and her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Several other people – including a seven-month-old girl – were also taken to hospital and their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening, the Met said.

The injured adults were parents or carers and not staff at the school, the force added.

Community members have called Selena a “shining star” following the crash.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local policing commander for south-west London, said: “It is difficult to imagine the pain and upset the families of those involved are going through and we will do all we can to support them as our investigation continues.

“I know the impact of this tragic incident is also being felt in the wider community and we are working with our partners to ensure the appropriate support is in place.

Flowers were left by Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis club (Yui Mok/PA)

“I understand many people will want answers about how this happened and there is a team of detectives working to establish the circumstances.”

A police cordon was no longer in place on Friday morning while flowers and tributes had been placed along the entrance to the school.

A woman wearing a blue sling around her arm visited the scene and left flowers in a box and a card.

She paused to look at the flowers and was consoled by a man she was with.

She left a note at the scene saying: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”

The note included a picture of a star and had kisses on it.

Another tribute left at the scene said: “To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis club, also laid flowers at the scene.

He told reporters: “We feel closely associated with the community. What a tragic incident – we just offer our heartfelt sympathies to all affected.”

A Land Rover Defender crashed into the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA

A local teacher, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “A friend of mine has friends who have children who go to the school.

“She said they have all kinds of broken bones including a broken pelvis.

“I’m a teacher and I’m a mother and it could have happened to us. It could have happened to anybody.”

Members of the Wimbledon Common Golf Club, which is opposite the school, held a minute’s silence outside the school gates on Friday afternoon.

Speaking afterwards, Peter Thompson, chairman of the golf club, said: “We’re close neighbours, we’ve got close links with The Study.

“When they were doing their refurbishments they used one of our offices. It’s shocked the whole membership.

“It’s just so sad to lose someone so young.”

Police are investigating the crash (Victoria Jones/PA)

London Ambulance Service said it sent 15 ambulances to the incident and treated 16 patients at the scene. Twelve were taken to hospital.

The school said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened.

A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”

