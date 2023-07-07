CCTV shows moment off-duty special constable disarms gunman while getting food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CCTV shows moment off-duty special constable disarms gunman while getting food

By Press Association
CCTV shows the moment a gunman was disarmed by an off-duty special constable (West Midlands Police/PA)
An off-duty special constable was getting food when he disarmed a suspected gunman moments after a shot was fired.

CCTV footage from inside a shop in the West Midlands shows the moment Abdullah Bin Imad was about to get something to eat before he saw two men acting suspiciously.

As he became increasingly wary of the pair’s behaviour, he went into a coffee shop to ring 999 and say he believed the pair had a gun.

Seconds later, a shot rang out and Abdullah ran out of the shop and detained one of the men before recovering a firearm.

The video shows Mr Bin Imad restraining the man and keeping the gun out of his reach until armed officers arrived at the scene minutes later.

The 22-year-old electrical engineer said: “I wanted the suspect off the street and as far away from the public as possible.

“I was worried for other people’s safety because of what – from my point of view – I believed it to be a live and viable firearm.”

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro from Birmingham Police said: “Abdullah showed extreme bravery and didn’t waste any time putting his training to effect.

“He saw there was a potential threat to public safety and did the right thing by phoning for assistance.

“When the gun was fired, there’s no way he would have known that it was not a live firearm.

“He safely brought a suspect off the street and had the safety of the public at the forefront of his mind throughout.

“This is a timely reminder that our officers are never truly off duty, of the value that special constables bring to the policing family and of the risks that they face on a daily basis.”

Two men, aged 48 and 32, remain in custody for firearms offences and investigations continue.

