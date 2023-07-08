UN refuses to retract condemnation of Israel over Jenin military operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UN refuses to retract condemnation of Israel over Jenin military operation

By Press Association
A man walks by destroyed cars in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank (Nasser Nasser/AP)
A man walks by destroyed cars in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Israel’s United Nations ambassador has called on secretary-general Antonio Guterres to retract his condemnation of the country’s excessive use of force in the military operation that targeted a refugee camp in the West Bank.

But a UN spokesperson said on Friday the secretary-general “stands by those views”.

Mr Guterres, angered by the impact of the Israeli airstrikes and attack on the Jenin refugee camp, said the operation left more than 100 civilians injured, uprooted thousands of residents, damaged schools and hospitals, and disrupted water and electricity networks.

He also criticised Israel for preventing the injured from getting medical care and humanitarian workers from reaching everyone in need.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians walk by a damaged house in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, (Nasser Nasser, AP)

Israel’s two-day offensive, designed to crack down on Palestinian militants, destroyed the Jenin camp’s narrow roads and alleyways, forced thousands of people to flee their homes and killed 12 Palestinians. One Israeli soldier also was killed.

Mr Guterres said: “I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror.”

Asked whether this condemnation applied to Israel, he said: “It applies to all use of excessive force, and obviously in this situation, there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces.”

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan called the UN chief’s remarks “shameful, far-fetched, and completely detached from reality.”

He said the Israeli military action in Jenin “focused solely on combating the murderous Palestinian terror targeting innocent Israeli civilians.”

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians walk by a damaged house in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank (Nasser Nasser, AP)

UN spokesperson Farhan Mr Haq said the secretary-general “clearly condemns all of the violence that has been affecting the civilians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, regardless of who is the perpetrator”.

The UN Security Council discussed Israel’s military operation in Jenin behind closed doors on Friday at the request of the United Arab Emirates and received a briefing from assistant secretary-general Khaled Khiari.

Mr Erdan sent a letter to the 15 council members and Mr Guterres before the council meeting saying that over the past year, 52 Israelis were killed by Palestinians, and many attacks were carried out from Jenin or from the area.

“The international community and the Security Council must unconditionally condemn the latest Palestinian terror attacks and hold Palestinian leadership accountable,” he said.

The Security Council took no action.

More from The Courier

Sanna House has a home office in the garden that could also be a self-contained cottage. Image: Savills.
Beautiful rural home in Angus designed by its architect owner
Camper van life can be a joy – but can also become a bit of a bumpy ride. Pictured: Allan Gray and his dog Brodie in Pitlochry; and Janek Mamino's camper in the Highlands.
Van life: Is living in a camper van the ultimate hippy dream?
Elizabeth Newman. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre's The Secret Garden inspired by family life
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called 'Scotland's Augusta'
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Tyler McLelland takes aim during Boccia training.
Fife teenager has tackled rare disability to make UK world boccia team
Sip Champagnes has been voted Sparkling Retailer of the Year. Image: Sip Champagnes.
Sip Champagnes: Fife firm's pride at international award win
A man walks by destroyed cars in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop