China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during US Beijing visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during US Beijing visit

By Press Association
FILE – In this undated photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol over the South China Sea. China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan over the past 24 hours as of early Saturday, July 8, 2023, overlapping with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. (Jin Danhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
FILE – In this undated photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol over the South China Sea. China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan over the past 24 hours as of early Saturday, July 8, 2023, overlapping with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. (Jin Danhua/Xinhua via AP, File)

China’s People’s Liberation Army has sent 13 aircraft and six vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said it is monitoring the situation, which coincides with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing, with land-based missile systems prepared to respond.

It said four Chinese aircraft — two SU-30 fighters, one BZK-005 reconnaissance plane and one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane — crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait which serves as a de-facto border between the sides and had entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defence identification zone.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and sends air and naval missions on virtually a daily basis.

China US
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen arrives for a climate finance roundtable discussion at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, (Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

US support for the self-governing island republic which split from mainland China amid civil war in 1949 remains a major irritant in relations with Beijing.

Shortly before Ms Yellen’s arrival, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre. Its area of operations directly faces the island across the Taiwan Strait.

Addressing commanders at the Jiangsu province headquarters on Thursday, Mr Xi “stressed efforts to … break new ground for theatre command development and war preparedness,” state media reported.

He called for “enhancing the planning of war and combat… and stepping up training under real combat conditions to raise the forces’ capabilities to fight and win,” the reports said.

Ms Yellen is not expected to meet with Mr Xi during her visit.

More from The Courier

Sanna House has a home office in the garden that could also be a self-contained cottage. Image: Savills.
Beautiful rural home in Angus designed by its architect owner
Camper van life can be a joy – but can also become a bit of a bumpy ride. Pictured: Allan Gray and his dog Brodie in Pitlochry; and Janek Mamino's camper in the Highlands.
Van life: Is living in a camper van the ultimate hippy dream?
Elizabeth Newman. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre's The Secret Garden inspired by family life
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called 'Scotland's Augusta'
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Tyler McLelland takes aim during Boccia training.
Fife teenager has tackled rare disability to make UK world boccia team
Sip Champagnes has been voted Sparkling Retailer of the Year. Image: Sip Champagnes.
Sip Champagnes: Fife firm's pride at international award win
FILE – In this undated photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets take off from an unspecified location to fly a patrol over the South China Sea. China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan over the past 24 hours as of early Saturday, July 8, 2023, overlapping with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. (Jin Danhua/Xinhua via AP, File)
Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop