Leona Maguire in touch as Bailey Tardy leads US Women’s Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Leona Maguire in touch as Bailey Tardy leads US Women’s Open

By Press Association
Bailey Tardy hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach (Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP)
Bailey Tardy hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach (Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP)

Ireland’s Leona Maguire remained in the hunt for her first major title as Pebble Beach bared its teeth on the second day of the US Women’s Open.

Maguire is tied for fifth on one-under-par, one of just six players under par at the halfway stage as American Bailey Tardy opened a two-stroke lead.

Out early, Tardy took advantage of the conditions before the wind got up as she included four birdies and an eagle in her 68 that leaves here on seven-under par – two clear of fellow American Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea.

Tardy said: “It was not as windy on my front nine as the back nine. Definitely took advantage of that.

US Womens Open Golf
Leona Maguire, of Ireland, chips to the 14th green during the second round of the US Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links (Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP)

“Then just was able to hold on, I guess, through the wind.”

Maguire had a slow start with four dropped shots in her opening five holes, but finished strongly with two birdies to keep herself in the mix going into day three.

She said: “I had a lot of really good up-and-downs to sort of keep me in it, but didn’t really play my best golf today. Didn’t hit enough greens, and that kind of made things a little bit difficult.”

England’s Charley Hull birdied her last three holes to move into the top 12 on one-over-par to lie alongside Irish amateur Aine Donegan and rookie sensation Rose Zhang, who won on her professional debut after a stellar college career.

Among those missing the cut were world number one Jin Young Ko and major champions Jennifer Kupcho, England’s Georgia Hall, Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu.

More from The Courier

Sanna House has a home office in the garden that could also be a self-contained cottage. Image: Savills.
Beautiful rural home in Angus designed by its architect owner
Camper van life can be a joy – but can also become a bit of a bumpy ride. Pictured: Allan Gray and his dog Brodie in Pitlochry; and Janek Mamino's camper in the Highlands.
Van life: Is living in a camper van the ultimate hippy dream?
Elizabeth Newman. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre's The Secret Garden inspired by family life
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called 'Scotland's Augusta'
Dundee man Murray Hackney's relative Captain James Bannerman fathered an Inuit child with whom Murray is now in email contact with
How Dundee whaling captain descendent discovered his Inuit cousin
Tyler McLelland takes aim during Boccia training.
Fife teenager has tackled rare disability to make UK world boccia team
Sip Champagnes has been voted Sparkling Retailer of the Year. Image: Sip Champagnes.
Sip Champagnes: Fife firm's pride at international award win
Bailey Tardy hits from the 15th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach (Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP)
Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop