Three jailed for people trafficking by court in Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three jailed for people trafficking by court in Libya

By Press Association
Migrants packed on a bot leave Libya (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Migrants packed on a bot leave Libya (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)

A court in the Libyan capital has sentenced three people to harsh prison terms on charges of people trafficking, in the first such ruling in a nation where migrants are routinely mistreated.

The Criminal Court of Tripoli convicted the three of human trafficking, detaining and torturing migrants, and extorting their families to pay ransom to release their relatives, according to a statement from the office of Libya’s chief processor.

The court sentenced one of the convicted to life in prison while the other two received 20-year terms.

Migration Tunisia Tensions
Migrants in Libya have endured terrible conditions (UGC via AP)

The statement did not reveal further details including their identities or nationalities.

Libya plunged into chaos following a Nato-backed uprising that toppled and killed long-time autocrat Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country has since emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Human traffickers have benefited from the instability in Libya and smuggled migrants through the country’s lengthy border with six nations. They then pack desperate people on to ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels in risky voyages on the central Mediterranean Sea route.

For years, the United Nations and rights groups have spoken out about horrible conditions faced by migrants who were trafficked and smuggled across the Mediterranean.

UN-backed human rights experts said in March there was evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed against Libyans and migrants in Libya, including women being forced into sexual slavery.

More from The Courier

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's winner. Image: David Young.
3 Dundee talking points as Ireland trip comes to an end with Luke McCowan…
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Lainey Harvey
Police appeal for teenager missing from Dundee
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White
The Premier store on Dundee's Dens Road
Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee's Dens Road
Path along the Tay.
Exploring the Fiddler's Path - around the banks of the Tay - in Dunkeld
The alleged assault was on a path at Boblingen Way, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.
Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger 'cupped' boy's privates on Glenrothes cycle path
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor (left) have been putting their team through their paces at Johnstown Estate Hotel in Ireland. Images: SNS and George Cran/DCT.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee's Ireland training base and the 'massive' benefit behind pre-season trips
Sanna House has a home office in the garden that could also be a self-contained cottage. Image: Savills.
Beautiful rural home in Angus designed by its architect owner
Camper van life can be a joy – but can also become a bit of a bumpy ride. Pictured: Allan Gray and his dog Brodie in Pitlochry; and Janek Mamino's camper in the Highlands.
Van life: Is living in a camper van the ultimate hippy dream?