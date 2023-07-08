Late Queen’s pallbearers get seats at Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Queen’s pallbearers get seats at Wimbledon’s Centre Court

By Press Association
Military personnel including Members of 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, who were pallbearers at the funeral in 2022 of Queen Elizabeth II, take seats at Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)
Military personnel including Members of 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, who were pallbearers at the funeral in 2022 of Queen Elizabeth II, take seats at Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)

The team of pallbearers who carried the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin visited Centre Court at Wimbledon and sat alongside the Royal Box.

The soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were invited to the tennis tournament on Saturday.

The unit had a close connection with the late Queen, as the serving monarch she held the position of company commander and made a personal review of the company every decade.

Introducing the soldiers, presenter Clare Balding told Centre Court: “Alongside the Royal Box we are also particularly proud this year to welcome and thank the team of 11 members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who so nobly acted as pallbearers at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“And to the Ensign for the escort of Her Majesty’s procession in London who carried the Queen’s company colour, the Royal Standard of the regiment, for Her Majesty’s funeral in Windsor.”

Pallbearers
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers leaving the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA)

In March 2023, eight pallbearers who carried the Queen’s coffin were awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal in recognition of the important role they played at her funeral.

The soldiers were named as recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in recognition of their service to the late Queen, as part of a special set of Demise awards.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Also in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday were four Lionesses, who won the European Women’s Championships in 2022.

England footballers Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Jill Scott and Fran Kirby were sat in the Royal Box, which is known for its celebrity guests, with the Princess of Wales visiting on Tuesday.

England cricketer Sam Curran and presenter and former England footballer Gary Lineker were also in the Royal Box.

