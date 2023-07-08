Close shave for Alex Carey as Australia bat away bizarre haircut accusation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Close shave for Alex Carey as Australia bat away bizarre haircut accusation

By Press Association
Australia’s Alex Carey has faced a bizarre accusation of failing to pay for a haircut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Australia’s Alex Carey has faced a bizarre accusation of failing to pay for a haircut (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cricket Australia has been forced into a bizarre defence of Alex Carey after rumours that the wicketkeeper had breached ‘the spirit of cutting’ by failing to pay for a haircut.

Carey became public enemy number one among England fans at Lord’s last week when he controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow during the fifth-day run chase.

The dismissal was perfectly legal under the laws of the game, but England believe it was contrary to the unwritten ‘spirit of the game’ and Carey’s actions have divided opinion in the cricket world.

In a curious development during this week’s third Test at Headingley, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook told listeners on BBC’s Test Match Special that Carey had visited a barber in Leeds and been unable to to pay the bill after being told it was cash only.

Cook went on to suggest that a promise to settle the debt had not been fulfilled. CA has now moved to exonerate Carey, confirming to reporters that the 31-year-old has not had his hair cut since the World Test Championship final last month.

It is understood that some squad members did have a trim and when one was unable to pay in cash, he arranged to pay via international bank transfer. Sources close to the team have said a receipt is available and will be brought to the hairdresser to clear up any confusion.

An account attributed to Australia batter Steve Smith on social media network Threads backed up Carey’s innocence, adding “get your facts right”.

More from The Courier

Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Lainey Harvey
Police appeal for teenager missing from Dundee
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White
The Premier store on Dundee's Dens Road
Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee's Dens Road
Path along the Tay.
Exploring the Fiddler's Path - around the banks of the Tay - in Dunkeld