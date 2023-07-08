Mark Cavendish to miss out on Tour de France history after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mark Cavendish to miss out on Tour de France history after crash

By Press Association
Mark Cavendish is out of his final Tour de France following a crash on Saturday (Daniel Cole/AP)
Mark Cavendish is out of his final Tour de France following a crash on Saturday (Daniel Cole/AP)

Mark Cavendish’s bid to take a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win ended after he was forced to abandon the race following a crash on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after he came within a few metres of an historic victory in Bordeaux, Cavendish’s outstanding Tour career ended in the back of an ambulance, the anguish on his face clear to see after an innocuous touch of wheels brought an early end to his final appearance in the race he loves.

Cavendish went down hard and held his shoulder after a crash in the peloton around 60km from the finish of stage eight from Libourne to Limoges.

It means Cavendish, who announced in May that he will retire at the end of the season, will finish his career level with Eddy Merckx on 34 Tour stage wins.

Cavendish was agonisingly close to breaking the record on Friday, getting the jump on Jasper Philipsen on the sprint to the line in Bordeaux, only for his gears to jump when he was trying to apply full power.

Cavendish won his first Tour stages back in 2008, taking four in total, and chalked up 20 in his first four participations.

He enjoyed four stage wins in 2021, equalling Merckx’s record with his victory on stage 13 in Carcassonne.

More from The Courier

Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Lainey Harvey
Police appeal for teenager missing from Dundee
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White
The Premier store on Dundee's Dens Road
Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee's Dens Road
Path along the Tay.
Exploring the Fiddler's Path - around the banks of the Tay - in Dunkeld