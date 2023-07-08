Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with judicial overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with judicial overhaul

By Press Association
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system (AP)
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system (AP)

Israel’s anti-government protest movement has gained new momentum as tens of thousands of people spilled into the streets in cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

The grassroots movement has staged protests for over six months since Netanyahu’s government unveiled the overhaul plan.

But in recent weeks, the protests had shown signs of weakening.

However, plans by the government to push forward with the overhaul next week in parliament, coupled with the sacking of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who was accused of being too sympathetic to the protesters, appeared to breathe new life into Saturday’s demonstrations.

Water cannon
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a major road (AP)

Some 150,000 people thronged central Tel Aviv, with large rallies in Jerusalem and other major cities.

Mr Netanyahu’s allies have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of the country’s unelected judges.

The proposed changes include giving Mr Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and power to overturn court decisions they do not support.

His opponents say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.

Israel Politics
The demonstrations flared up again after having shown signs of weakening in the past few weeks (AP)

They also say that Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for corruption charges.

A wide swath of Israeli society, including reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBT and other minority groups have joined the protests.

A legislative committee chaired by a Netanyahu ally last week approved a bill that would prevent Israel’s courts from scrutinising the “reasonableness” of decisions made by elected officials.

Israel Politics
Critics say the plans would give the government too much sway over the judiciary (AP)

The legislature could hold a preliminary vote on the bill as early as Monday.

The “reasonability standard” was used by the Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down the appointment of a Mr Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a past conviction for bribery and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion.

Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions and grant it too much power.

Israeli protesters
Thousands of people are protesting against Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government in Israel (AP)

Protesters also condemned the ouster of Tel Aviv’s police chief, Ami Eshed, who said this week he was forced to resign because of political pressure to act violently toward protesters.

Mr Eshed regularly clashed with the country’s hardline national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has demanded that police take a tougher stance against months of anti-government protests.

Saturday’s protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations which, since January, have seen thousands of Israelis take to the streets.

Mr Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it, but announced last month that the plan would move forward.

The protests have blocked roads, disrupted the country’s main airport and thronged major cities.

