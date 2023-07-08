Wimbledon fans endure dark and damp conditions to cheer on Katie Boulter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon fans endure dark and damp conditions to cheer on Katie Boulter

By Press Association
Katie Boulter looks dejected during her match against Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Boulter looks dejected during her match against Elena Rybakina (Adam Davy/PA)

British tennis fans stayed on the Hill into a dark, damp Saturday evening as they supported Katie Boulter as she tried – but ultimately failed – to keep British hopes alive in the Wimbledon singles competition.

Boulter was beaten by last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the third round after Sir Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were all knocked out on Friday.

Lucy Garrett, 25, ended her day at Wimbledon by watching Boulter’s defeat from the Hill.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Five – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Andy Murray waves to the crowd after losing against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Steven Paston/PA)

The Leeds resident told the PA news agency: “It has been good that we were able to stay.

“I actually saw Katie on Centre Court last year and I have been following her ever since.

“It was nice to see her win at Nottingham, but obviously not on Centre Court today. It’s great to support the last Brit.

“It’s been a shame (the British men) all got knocked out at the same time.

“They’ve all played really well, it’s just how the draw has fallen for them.”

Gary and Wendy Linnett, from Warwickshire, came to Wimbledon with their two adult sons to watch the tennis.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Spectators on the Hill shelter from the rain (Steven Paston/PA)

Mrs Linnett, 53, said it was “predictable” that all the British singles players had been knocked out of Wimbledon in the first week.

She said: “I have been a tennis fan since I was eight years of age and it’s pretty much always been the same, apart from when Andy Murray was around.

“I’m not surprised, I have to say.”

Bryony Holmes-Dixon, 25, watched the last half an hour of Boulter’s match on the Hill after watching the day’s action across different courts.

Ms Holmes-Dixon, from Leeds, said: “(The British players) have been playing against very good players.

“I have never been to Wimbledon before it’s been really good. It hasn’t been as rainy as the other days.”

Inside Centre Court British fans tried to roar Boulter to victory.

Adam Griffin, 45, said he felt “massively disappointed” that all the British singles tennis players were knocked out in the first week.

The Londoner told PA: “I think it was a bit of bad luck.

“We were lucky enough to watch Boulter on Centre Court.”

