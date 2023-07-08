Hopes of British Wimbledon champion end in first week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes of British Wimbledon champion end in first week

By Press Association
Spectators shelter from the rain at Wimbledon (Steven PAston/PA)
Spectators shelter from the rain at Wimbledon (Steven PAston/PA)

Hopes of a British Wimbledon champion have ended at SW19 after no UK players made it through to Sunday’s fourth round.

Katie Boulter, the only remaining British singles player in the tournament, was beaten by last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the third round on Saturday night.

But Boulter will play again in the second round of the mixed doubles on Sunday, partnering up with her boyfriend, Australian player Alex De Minaur.

Fans were not put off by the rain on Saturday and continued to have picnics on the Hill, eating strawberries and drinking Prosecco under the shelter of umbrellas.

But tennis enthusiasts could be soaked while queuing for tickets on Sunday as the Met Office has forecast heavy rain between 9am and 10am in south-west London.

The Met Office website also warns there could be heavy rain around midday.

Sunday could also see an awkward encounter when Ukrainian Elina Svitolina plays Belarusian Viktoria Azarenka.

The Ukrainian has refused to shake hands with a Belarusian opponent before.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Elina Svitolina (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Svitolina was beaten by Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open in June and walked straight past her opponent at the end of the match.

Sabalenka stood at the net waiting for a handshake and there were loud boos as Svitolina walked straight past her without acknowledging her.

The Ukrainian player had previously urged tennis to focus on the suffering in Ukraine rather than issues the war is causing within the sport.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sue Barker in the royal box on day six (Adam Davy/PA)

Sue Barker, who hung up her BBC microphone last year, was sat among sport stars in the Royal Box on Saturday.

Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Jill Scott and Fran Kirby, who were part of the Lionesses team who won the European Women’s Championships in 2022, also visited the box.

The team of pallbearers who carried the late Queen’s coffin also visited Centre Court at Wimbledon and sat alongside the Royal Box.

