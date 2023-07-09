Tennis fans in macs and under umbrellas in queue for Wimbledon’s middle Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tennis fans in macs and under umbrellas in queue for Wimbledon’s middle Sunday

By Press Association
Spectators sheltering from the rain at Wimbledon on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spectators sheltering from the rain at Wimbledon on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tennis fans have donned macs and put up their umbrellas in the queue for Wimbledon as the tournament hosts matches on the middle Sunday for just the second year.

Forecasters had warned of heavy rain between 9am and 10am, and then again around midday, on Sunday in south-west London but conditions have remained relatively dry so far.

According to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) there were more than 5,000 people in the queue just before 10am.

Hopeful spectators said they are undaunted by the possibility of showers.

Two people near the front of Sunday’s queue, standing under an umbrella to shelter from light drizzle, told the PA news agency that rain poses “no problem”.

Ilaria, 28, and Lorenzo, 31, from Italy, when asked if they were worried about getting wet, said: “No problem. Zero.”

The pair are attending to cheer on Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

It is their first time at Wimbledon and before the gates had even opened they were already saying they will come back next year.

“I think it is one of five most beautiful days of our lives,” Lorenzo said.

Tennis fans holding up an umbrella while queueing
Lorenzo and Ilaria from Italy wait in the Wimbledon queue (Ellie Ng/PA)

Sara Murphy, 34, and Joseph Murphy, 13, from Liverpool, told PA they were similarly unbothered by warnings of further rain.

Ms Murphy said she was “prepared for the weather” as she sat in the queue under a large black umbrella.

Joseph, when asked if he was concerned about the rain, said he “never got told” of potential bad weather but denied having second thoughts about attending the tournament as they have secured wristbands for the roofed Centre Court.

Asked if they were disappointed about the fact that no British singles players will be competing for the title, Ms Murphy said: “We’re only here for Djokovic.”

Hopes of a British Wimbledon champion ended at SW19 after no UK players made it through to Sunday’s fourth round.

Katie Boulter was beaten by last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the third round on Saturday night.

But Boulter will play again in the second round of the mixed doubles on Sunday, partnering up with her boyfriend, Australian player Alex De Minaur.

Sunday could also see an awkward encounter when Ukrainian Elina Svitolina plays Belarusian Viktoria Azarenka.

Elina Svitolina
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina plays Belarusian Viktoria Azarenka on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Ukrainian has refused to shake hands with a Belarusian opponent before.

Svitolina was beaten by Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open in June and walked straight past her opponent at the end of the match.

Sabalenka stood at the net waiting for a handshake and there were loud boos as Svitolina walked straight past her without acknowledging her.

The Ukrainian player had previously urged tennis to focus on the suffering in Ukraine rather than issues the war is causing within the sport.

More from The Courier

A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel
Grainger Street fire
Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Lochgelly
The nursery building is currently being upgraded. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Building work at Fintry nursery in Dundee causes 'significant risk of harm' to children
Burntisland Highland Games
Huge crowds expected at Burntisland Highland Games
Gareth Norman.
Rapist Dundee charity boss's dark political past revealed
Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ali Adams impresses but 'Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1' as boss Dick Campbell…
A view of Dundee from Fife.
List of free activities as part of Dundee's summer of play
Hitchcock used Snapchat and Instagram to share the vile material. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife College student banned from forming new relationships without permission for social media crimes