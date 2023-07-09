Thunder warnings continue but Wimbledon should stay mostly dry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thunder warnings continue but Wimbledon should stay mostly dry

By Press Association
A woman is caught in heavy rain in Speke, Liverpool (PA)
A woman is caught in heavy rain in Speke, Liverpool (PA)

A new warning for thunderstorms has been issued with heavy showers predicted, but players and spectators at Wimbledon should avoid any deluge.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for thunder covering parts of Devon and Cornwall and South Wales until 8pm on Sunday, with heavy storms predicted that could result in “tricky driving conditions”, including on parts of the M4 and M5.

Another yellow warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland until 9pm.

However, the south-east of England should be brighter with highs of 25C in parts, while tennis fans at Wimbledon should see a full day’s play, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge predicted.

The South West can expect lightning and some hail, with the potential for 30 to 40mm of rainfall in two or three hours, before the wet weather moves north later on Sunday, Mr Partridge said, adding that overall the UK will see more sunshine and fewer showers than it had on Saturday.

Mr Partridge said: “Wimbledon is expected to remain dry and brighter this afternoon, with a very low risk of the odd shower, nothing particularly heavy or persistent. They might not have to stop for it.

“The air temperature at Wimbledon will reach a maximum of 23C and it will be less humid than recent days.

“If you are there you should get a full day’s play,” he added, but warned spectators on Tuesday should also be prepared for a chance of showers then.

Spectators on centre court on day seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Spectators on centre court on day seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA)

On Monday, the Met Office said rain will spread from the South West towards the North East with heavy thunderstorms at times, but also some patches of sun expected.

The South East will stay mostly dry, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 23C or 24C.

More showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for thunder to return mainly on Tuesday.

Thursday is likely to be the brighter day of the week, with more rain on Friday, the Met Office said.

