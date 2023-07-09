US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, says official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, says official

By Press Association
US Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over Syria on Friday, according to reports (US Air Force via AP)
A US drone strike killed a leader of so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to US officials.

Three Reapers had been flying overhead searching for the militant on Friday, a US defence department official said, when they were harassed for about two hours by Russian aircraft.

Shortly after this, the drones struck and killed Usamah al-Muhajir, who was riding a motorcycle in the Aleppo region, the official said.

The official said Mr al-Muhajir was in northwest Syria at the time of the strike, but that he usually operated in the east.

It was not immediately clear how the US military confirmed that the person killed was Mr al-Muhajir and no other details were provided.

In a statement released on Sunday, US Central Command said there were no indications that any civilians had been killed in the strike but that the military were assessing reports a civilian may have been injured.

Friday was the third day in a row that US officials complained that Russian fighter jets in the region had conducted unsafe and harassing flights around American drones.

Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement that during the Friday encounter, the Russian planes “flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations”.

The first friction occurred on Wednesday morning when Russian military aircraft “engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behaviour” as three American MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against IS, the US military said.

On Thursday, the US military said Russian fighter aircraft flew “incredibly unsafe and unprofessionally” against both French and American aircraft over Syria.

Colonel Michael Andrews, Air Forces Central Command spokesman, said the Thursday incident lasted almost an hour and included close fly-bys by one SU-34 and one SU-35 and that they had deployed flares directly into the MQ-9.

US officials said the drones were unarmed in the earlier flights, but were carrying weapons on Friday, as they were hunting Mr al-Muhajir.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of Isis throughout the region,” General Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said in the statement.

Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, said this past week that the Russian and Syrian militaries had started a six-day joint training that would end on Monday.

Mr Gurinov added in comments carried by Syrian state media that Moscow was concerned about the flights of drones by the US-led coalition over northern Syria, calling them “systematic violations of protocols” designed to avoid clashes between the two militaries.

