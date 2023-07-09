US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

By Press Association
Logan Paul launched the beverage brand with another well-known YouTube star KSI last year (Alamy/PA)
Logan Paul launched the beverage brand with another well-known YouTube star KSI last year (Alamy/PA)

An energy drink backed by two YouTube stars that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.

A US senator has called on the country’s Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime, a beverage brand founded by Logan Paul and KSI, that has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy – it’s a beverage,” said Senator Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

A selection of Prime drinks
Prime was an immediate sensation when it launched last year (Alamy/PA)

“But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

Backed by two of YouTube’s best known stars, Prime was an immediate sensation when it launched last year, prompting long lines in supermarkets and reports of school playground resale markets.

Advertising itself as zero sugar and vegan, the neon-coloured cans are among a growing number of energy drinks with elevated levels of caffeine; in Prime’s case, 200 milligrams per 12 ounces, equivalent to about half-a-dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls.

KSI
The Prime beverage brand was founded by YouTube stars KSI, pictured, and Logan Paul (James Manning/PA)

This high content prompted bans from some schools in the UK and Australia where some paediatricians warned of possible health impacts on young children including heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.

Meanwhile, company representatives have defended the product as clearly labelled “not recommended for children under 18”.

They sell a separate sports drink, known as Prime Hydration, which contains no caffeine at all. Representatives for Prime did not immediately return a request for comment.

But in his letter to the FDA, Mr Schumer claimed there was little noticeable difference in the online marketing of the two drinks – leading many parents to believe they were purchasing a juice for their kids, only to wind up with a “cauldron of caffeine”.

“A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising,” he wrote.

“This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.”

