Honeybee parasite could be tripped up by its distinctive walk – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Honeybee parasite could be tripped up by its distinctive walk – study

By Press Association
Researchers have discovered that a tiny parasitic honeybee mite has a distinctive walk (PA)
Researchers have discovered that a tiny parasitic honeybee mite has a distinctive walk (PA)

A tiny parasitic honeybee mite has a distinctive walk, researchers have found.

They hope that listening for the unique vibration caused by the Varroa mite’s stride pattern could help them spot if it is infesting a hive.

Scientists at Nottingham Trent University have identified the signature strut of the 1mm creature.

And they have been able to distinguish it from honeybees in a colony using hi-tech monitoring equipment.

According to the researchers, the findings pave the way for remote and non-invasive monitoring for Varroa mites – currently one of the greatest threats to the honeybee – in hives.

Currently, beekeepers across the world need to manually check their hives for mites, but this can be very time-consuming, as well as disturbing and distressing to the colonies.

Dr Harriet Hall, a researcher in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “The importance of monitoring and managing Varroa mites within honeybee colonies is crucial to ensuring we have healthy hives.

“Accurate monitoring for mite populations is critical to allow for the appropriate timing of treatment methods.

“Despite an abundance of Varroa studies, very little is known about mite gait, but we have now identified that it has a vibratory signature that is highly different to that of the other invertebrates tested in our study.

“This, along with the unusual anatomy of the Varroa, offers tantalising indications that the gait pattern may even be unique to this species.”

Wild honeybee colonies are in decline as a result of Varroa, habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change.

Managed honeybee colonies are not declining to the same extent, but Varroa is a large problem that can contribute to colony collapse.

The initial work involved testing in the honeybee brood cells – cells in the honeycomb where bee larvae develop into adults – as this is where mites spend much of their time.

The researchers used ultra-sensitive equipment capable of detecting vibrational traces from individual mites.

After analysing corresponding video footage, they were able to develop an algorithm capable of discriminating between mites and bees.

Researchers also collected different insects such as woodlice and beetles to allow for further discrimination and established that Varroa mite walking patterns are distinguishable from other invertebrates.

The mite’s movement is described as efficient and rapid – and walking speed, the stride of each leg and the way in which legs collide with the surface are all factors attributed to its unique walk.

The tiny creatures have eight legs and walk with their forelegs raised above the ground, using the three other pairs to move.

They have an unusual anatomy, significantly different to other mites in their muscular structure and body and the first joint in each leg has greater flexibility and movement than in other arachnids, researchers say.

The mites negatively impact a variety of honeybee functions and biological processes, including cognition and immune system.

Experts suggest that if colonies are not well managed for infestation, they are likely to die between six months and two years after the parasite takes hold.

Nottingham Trent University physicist Dr Martin Bencsik said: “The Varroa mite yields tiny vibrations when it walks and jolts which, to our great surprise, we found we were capable of picking up with a sensor 20,000 times heavier than the mite. Being able to further analyse, and discriminate its gait amongst other invertebrates, is the most splendid outcome of our recent research endeavours.

“We are given a perception of the mite’s life more intimate than ever before possible, and this is just the beginning.”

The findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

More from The Courier

Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.
James McPake delighted with capture of 'explosive' Michael O'Halloran for Dunfermline
Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O'Halloran starts hours after signing
Destroyed caravan
Broughty Ferry artist devastated after caravan destroyed by fire after vandalism spree
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are 'on target' for October completion
Multiple emergency services at the scene on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig
Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended
Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…