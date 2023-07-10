What the papers say – July 10 By Press Association July 10 2023, 1.45am Share What the papers say – July 10 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4544578/what-the-papers-say-july-10/ Copy Link The papers are focused on the nation’s broadcaster (PA) The BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit images has dominated the front pages of the UK’s papers. The Sun said the man made a call to the “youngster” after the story was broken by the paper last week. On tomorrow's front page: The BBC star accused of paying a teenager for sex images made two panicked calls to them after we revealed the bombshell claimshttps://t.co/wyJ151vghi pic.twitter.com/iTcAZNa1FG— The Sun (@TheSun) July 9, 2023 The Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Times say the BBC have contacted the police over the “high profile” TV presenter’s alleged sex scandal. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'BBC calls in police over star sex scandal'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/wF83tDTYht— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 9, 2023 Monday's front page: BBC calls in cops and suspends presenter #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/n9AyJDtfbf pic.twitter.com/O8HE9m8trh— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 9, 2023 Monday’s TIMES: “BBC refers ‘sex photos’ presenter to Met police” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dXw3UFHHLN— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 9, 2023 The i and the Daily Mail also put this story at the top of their agenda. Monday’s i – “BBC in crisis as police called in over star accused of teen sex scandal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qLN7IQyDRI— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 9, 2023 Monday’s Daily MAIL: “Now BBC Calls In Police Over Sex Pictures Claim” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oNvymjqE4n— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 9, 2023 The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star say the presenter has been suspended by the broadcaster. Tomorrow's front page: BBC in turmoil over disturbing claims against suspended presenter https://t.co/5rzgA485jw #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/oJdsZas7Ud— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 9, 2023 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰BEEB'S BRIEFS CRISIS🔴 Star suspended over '£35,000 indecent pics' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SYN27ocBAu— Metro (@MetroUK) July 9, 2023 Monday's front page – 'SEX PICS: BBC CALLS IN COPS'https://t.co/t13jDf0mCM pic.twitter.com/Bo260v68kw— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 9, 2023 In other news, Nato allies have put pressure on Germany and the US to show more support for Ukraine’s Nato membership, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday July 10 https://t.co/CytbhehkGB pic.twitter.com/2fUGqtoB9h— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 9, 2023 And The Guardian reveals that more than 50 MPs have owned stakes in publicly listed companies. Guardian front page, Monday 10 July 2023: The 'secret' stakes held by MPs in top UK firms pic.twitter.com/P74jocYwRZ— The Guardian (@guardian) July 9, 2023