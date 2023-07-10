South Korean leader to speak on North’s nuclear ambitions at Nato summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Korean leader to speak on North’s nuclear ambitions at Nato summit

By Press Association
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the annual Nato summit (Lee Jin-man/AP, File)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the annual Nato summit (Lee Jin-man/AP, File)

South Korea’s president says it is time to clearly demonstrate strong international resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the annual Nato summit being held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a two-nation trip that includes a stop in Poland.

He said: “Now is the time to clearly demonstrate that the international community’s determination to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme is stronger than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons.”

It is the second consecutive year that Mr Yoon will take part in the summit, underscoring his push to deepen ties with the world’s biggest military alliance.

France South Korea
Mr Yoon became the first South Korean leader to attend a Nato summit in 2022 (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

South Korea faces a mix of security challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear programme and the US-China strategic rivalry.

Last year, he became the first South Korean leader to attend a Nato summit when he took part in Spain.

In written responses to questions from The Associated Press ahead of his departure, Mr Yoon said South Korea will stress at the Nato meeting the importance of international co-operation against “North Korea’s illegal acts”.

He also said a new Nato-South Korean document will take effect at the summit to institutionalise co-operation in 11 areas, including non-proliferation and cybersecurity.

North Korea’s headlong pursuit of reliable nuclear weapons has taken on new urgency after it test flew more than 100 missiles and openly threatened to use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with South Korea and the United States since the start of last year.

In response to North Korea’s missile tests, Mr Yoon, a conservative who took office in 2022, took steps to beef up his country’s own missile capability and expand military drills with the United States.

Mr Yoon and US President Joe Biden in April announced plans to reinforce their countries’ deterrence capabilities, such as the periodic docking of a US nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea and the establishment of a new bilateral nuclear consultative group, whose inaugural meeting is slated for next week in Seoul.

In its typical, fiery rhetoric, North Korea’s Defence Ministry warned on Monday the deployment of the US submarine may incite “the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice”. It also threatened to shoot down US spy planes.

South Korea’s military countered it maintains a readiness to repel potential North Korean provocations.

