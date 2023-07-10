Nottingham baby death inquiry expected to uncover biggest-ever maternity scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nottingham baby death inquiry expected to uncover biggest-ever maternity scandal

By Press Association
Donna Ockenden, who is leading an inquiry into maternity care within Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (Jacob King/PA)
Donna Ockenden, who is leading an inquiry into maternity care within Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (Jacob King/PA)

An inquiry into baby deaths at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust is expected to uncover the biggest maternity scandal in the history of the NHS.

Donna Ockenden, who is leading the inquiry, is poised to investigate hundreds more cases after NHS England wrote to affected families agreeing cases would be dealt with on an opt-out basis, with families having to opt out of giving consent.

Families are expected to receive an apology from the trust at a board meeting later on Monday.

Ms Ockenden, who along with a team of senior clinicians began her review in September 2022, said in May that more than 1,250 families and 650 staff had contacted the review to express concerns about the trust’s care practices.

She has previously called for more people to contact the review, stressing that it was “vital” that women from a range of ethnic and social backgrounds came forward.

Some families, including those whose children died due to failings, demanded a public apology from the trust at a closed meeting in May.

The trust said earlier this month it would “commit to working collaboratively to plan for an apology on behalf of the board that the families recognise as meaningful” in Monday’s meeting.

Ms Ockenden’s previous review in Shrewsbury and Telford used the “opt-out” approach to include the majority of affected families.

More from The Courier

Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Luke McCowan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on '48-yard' wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals…
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
Lauren Hamilton. Image: Police Scotland
Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays
Sam Brodie
Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label
Perthshire woman Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year
Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year