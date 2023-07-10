RTE’s new director-general stands down senior leadership team at broadcaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

RTE’s new director-general stands down senior leadership team at broadcaster

By Press Association
Incoming RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Incoming RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

RTE’s new director-general has stood down the broadcaster’s senior leadership team as he moved to restore confidence in the crisis-hit organisation.

On his first morning in the job, Kevin Bakhurst announced a series of changes in response to what he described as the “shameful” revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

The first is the replacement of the executive board with a new interim leadership team.

RTE has been reeling since it emerged last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA)

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

Former director-general Dee Forbes resigned two weeks ago.

RTE’s director of strategy Rory Coveney announced his resignation on Sunday.

In an email to staff on Monday, Mr Bakhurst said he was “appalled” by recent events at RTE.

“I am standing down the executive board today,” he wrote.

“It will be replaced with a temporary interim leadership team to continue running the organisation.

“In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team.

“I want to underline that RTE, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted interim leadership team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of.

“This will take time, but it will happen.”

Mr Bakhurst announced three further measures on his first morning on the job as director-general of RTE.

“Change will be essential if we are to rebuild trust in public service broadcasting in Ireland and in RTE,” he said.

RTE pay revelations
RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media last week (Liam McBurney/PA)

In respect of finances, Mr Bakhurst has announced that all significant decisions will now have to be agreed by the whole leadership team, with a record of discussions leading to the decisions being compiled.

“There can be no repeat of the siloed and, at times, secretive decision-making that has been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he was also expediting the establishment of a register of interests for staff and contractors. In this regard, RTE managers will also be asked to provide clarity on any potential breaches of journalism or content guidelines.

The new director-general said he would also oversee a “culture change” at the broadcaster. He said he was initiating a review of roles, grades, pay and gender equality. He also pledged to improve communications with staff and enhance their input in decision-making.

In his email to staff, the new director-general said: “Like you, I have been appalled by recent events and the impact it has had on the public perception of RTE, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all.

“I look forward to working with Siun Ni Raghallaigh (chair of oversight board) and the RTE board as we collectively set out to rebuild trust in RTE, inside and outside, starting from today.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry.

“RTE is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTE management.

“I have heard many of your concerns already and I will continue to listen to what you have to say.”

More from The Courier

Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Luke McCowan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on '48-yard' wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals…
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
Lauren Hamilton. Image: Police Scotland
Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays
Sam Brodie
Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label
Perthshire woman Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year
Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year