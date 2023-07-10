One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Heavy rain has led to extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures, as much of the rest of the north-east US began bracing for a deluge.

As the storm moved east, the US National Weather Service extended flash flood warnings into Connecticut, including the cities of Stamford and Greenwich, before creeping into Massachusetts.

Forecasters said some areas could see as much as 5in of rain.

A considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England on Monday. Organized areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce intense rain rates, especially in the high risk area of Vermont and northeastern New York. pic.twitter.com/59OX6kEqJo — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 9, 2023

In New York’s Hudson Valley, rescue teams are attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped.

The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press.

“Her house was completely surrounded by water,” he said.

“She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog,” he added, “and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.”

I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours. We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts. ⬇️ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 10, 2023

The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm, which pounded the area with up to 8in of rain, will not be known until later, when residents and officials can begin surveying the damage.

Officials said the storm had already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage.

New York governor Kathy Hochul confirmed to WCBS radio that several people were missing and one home was washed away.

The rains have hit some parts of New York harder than others, but officials said communities to the east of the state should brace for torrential rains and possible flash flooding.

I am expanding our State of Emergency, effective immediately, to include Ontario County due to significant flooding over the past two hours. This declaration will allow State resources to provide additional support. Please, take precautions and stay safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 10, 2023

Officials urged residents in the line of the storm to stay off the roads.

“The amount of water is extraordinary and it’s still a very dangerous situation,” Ms Hochul said.

“We’ll get through this,” she said, but added “it’s going to be a rough night”.

The governor declared a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County, about 60 miles north of New York City. She later extended the state of emergency to Ontario County in western New York, south-east of Rochester.

“We are in close communication with local officials and state agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she said.

Rainfall amounts (just over the past 6 hours, ending at 6 PM). Note the heaviest amounts of 3-5" across portions of southeast PA and northwest NJ. Go here to see more detail: https://t.co/dJG9GENz02 pic.twitter.com/TmnxLs3lWX — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 9, 2023

The state deployed five swift-water rescue teams and a high-axle vehicle to help with rescues in flooded areas.

Some video posted on social media showed the extent of flooding, with streams of water rushing right next to homes, and roadways washed away by fast-moving cascading flows.

West Point, home to the US Military Academy, was severely flooded. Officials worry some historic buildings might have water damage.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of south-eastern New York, describing it as “life threatening,” as well as warnings in north-eastern New Jersey.

By Monday, “a considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England”, NWS said in a tweet.

Intense rain may be especially strong in Vermont and north-eastern New York.