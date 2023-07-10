Fresh charges in baby death case of aristocrat and partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fresh charges in baby death case of aristocrat and partner

By Press Association
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon face two new charges (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon face two new charges (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

An aristocrat and her partner are facing two more charges after their baby daughter’s death.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were charged with manslaughter by gross negligence on March 2 after the body of two-month-old Victoria was found in Brighton.

They were also charged with concealing a child’s birth and perverting the course of justice.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, it emerged that the defendants face new charges of child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

It is claimed they caused the baby’s death by their own “unlawful act” or failed to “take such steps as could reasonably have been expected” to protect the baby.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between January 4 and February 27.

Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, of no fixed address, appeared from custody before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Marten appeared by video link from Bronzefield prison and Gordon from Belmarsh jail and spoke only to confirm their identities.

Marten wore a pink and white floral print shirt and Gordon a grey tracksuit for the short hearing.

Missing baby remains found in Brighton
Tributes left for baby Victoria in Brighton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Judge Lucraft put a plea and case management hearing back from August 18 to September 22 and confirmed the provisional trial has been set for January 2 next year.

A further mention hearing was set for August 25.

Victoria’s remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an overgrown allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton on March 1.

The discovery came after Marten and Gordon were arrested in Stanmer Villas in the city.

An initial post-mortem examination was unable to establish a cause of death.

Police had been trying to find the defendants for several weeks.

