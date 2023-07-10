Wimbledon organisers ‘very disappointed’ about protest disruption in first week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon organisers ‘very disappointed’ about protest disruption in first week

By Press Association
Wimbledon organisers have expressed disappointment over protest disruption as the tournament enters its second week (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wimbledon organisers have said disruptions to play by protesters in the first week of the tournament were “very disappointing”.

On Wednesday, three Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters invaded Court 18 in two separate protests and threw orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces onto court.

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

JSO protester throwing orange confetti on court
A Just Stop Oil protester at Wimbledon last week (Adam Davy/PA)

JSO named them as Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, from Manchester, Deborah Wilde, 68, from London, and William John Ward, 66, from Epsom.

Chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) Sally Bolton told reporters on Monday morning: “It was very disappointing that people came to disrupt the enjoyment of others last week.”

She reiterated a plea to ask spectators to “respect the players and to respect the enjoyment of other people”.

Asked if organisers had made any changes to security in the wake of the protests, she said: “With everything that happens on the grounds every day we make tweaks in the way that we do things and so we reviewed the incident that happened on Court 18 and we had a look at the way in which we could learn from that so yes, we made some tweaks to what we do and how we go about it.”

Some 16,000 more people attended Wimbledon in the tournament’s first week this year compared with last year.

Spectators on the Hill
Spectators at Wimbledon on middle Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

According to the AELTC, 293,681 people visited the championships last week as opposed to 277,354 in week one in 2022.

Ms Bolton told reporters: “(I am) very, very happy that the championships is very much back beyond Covid.

“I think it has taken sport a number of years to properly recover and so we’re really pleased with that.”

She added that the tournament has had “unprecedented demand” for tickets with hospitality selling out early and “fantastic” queue numbers.

Home fans will be rooting for remaining British players in the doubles competitions as Wimbledon enters its second week.

Jamie Murray playing on court
Jamie Murray in action during his mixed doubles match (Victorian Jones/PA)

Hopes of a British singles champion ended at SW19 after no UK players made it through to Sunday’s fourth round.

But Jamie Murray won both his men’s and mixed doubles matches on Sunday – with similar success for British pair Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, who also made it through to the third round.

On Monday, the Met Office said the South East will stay mostly dry, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 23C or 24C.

Rain will spread from the South West towards the North East with heavy thunderstorms at times, but also some patches of sun, the forecasting body predicted.

