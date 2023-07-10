More than 61,000 heat-related deaths last summer in Europe, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 61,000 heat-related deaths last summer in Europe, study suggests

By Press Association
The Lenham Cross war memorial in Kent was almost burned by a grassfire during the intense heatwave of late July last year. Researchers say the number of heat-related deaths across Europe is concerning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
There could have been more than 61,000 heat-related deaths across Europe last year during the summer heatwaves, a new study has found.

Mediterranean countries Italy and Spain suffered most, with 18,010 and 11,324 deaths respectively, with 3,469 people dying in the UK.

Heatwaves have long been known to cause a spike in deaths, especially for older people, whose bodies are less able to regulate temperature and any pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory illnesses are exacerbated by higher temperatures.

Around 10 times as many women over 80 died compared with women and girls aged 0-64 and more than three times as many males over 80 died compared with those aged 0-64.

Led by Barcelona’s Institute for Global Health, the researchers analysed more than 45 million records of deaths in 35 countries between May 30 and September 4, 2022.

The European Statistical Office, Eurostat, has reported a high number of excess deaths across the continent during last summer but this is the first time they have been linked explicitly to heat.

Publishing in the journal Nature Medicine, the researchers found a large spike in the number of deaths during the intense heat at the end of July, when 40C temperatures reached the UK for the first time on record.

Women were disproportionately affected throughout the summer, which was the hottest season on record in Europe. Relative to population, there were 56% more heat-related deaths among them compared to men.

Data for the number of deaths between sexes in the UK was not available.

Nature Medicine heat death graph
A map showing the risk of heat death across Europe during the hottest temperatures last summer for all ages and both sexes (Joan Ballester/Nature Medicine/PA)

Dr Raquel Nunes, assistant professor in environmental change and public health at The University of Warwick, said: “The implications of this study in the real world are significant.

“The high number of heat-related deaths during the summer of 2022 in Europe highlights the urgent need for action to protect vulnerable populations from the impacts of heatwaves.

“National governments, relevant agencies, and other bodies need to be called upon to increase the effectiveness of heat prevention and adaptation plans.

“This implies the allocation of resources, implementation of targeted interventions to reduce the negative consequences of extreme heat events.”

Despite being the hottest summer on record, the number of heat-related deaths in 2022 is thought to be lower than in summer 2003, when over 70,000 excess deaths were recorded and which prompted, in the UK, a heatwave plan for England.

The researchers said plans such as this need to increase their ambition and effectiveness “with urgency”.

Dr Nunes said there could be better public awareness campaigns about the risk of heat, warning systems, home visits and social support to check on vulnerable people, as well as housing adaptations to improve ventilation or cooling centres where people can escape the heat, especially if they lack a cooling system at home.

Dr Chloe Brimicombe, climate scientist and extreme heat researcher at the University of Graz, said: “This study highlights a key heat risk across Europe but especially to women.

“It demonstrates that heat prevention strategies need to be re-evaluated, with gender and age especially in mind.

“This research could be taken further assessing the social vulnerability of citizens across Europe in the future because heat doesn’t impact people equitably.

“We need climate mitigation to help stop the impact of heat becoming worse in the future.”