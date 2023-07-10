King and President Biden’s meeting reinforces US-UK special relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and President Biden’s meeting reinforces US-UK special relationship

By Press Association
The King and US president Joe Biden in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King and President Joe Biden were all smiles and warm handshakes as the UK-US special relationship looked to be on a firm footing.

Charles hosted President Biden for tea and talks, in his private Windsor Castle sitting room, which lasted about 20 minutes – and they also viewed US-related items from the Royal Collection.

Ahead of the meeting, it was reported climate change was due to be discussed, and at the conclusion of their talks the King and the president joined delegates from the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum who met at the castle.

Mr Biden’s whirlwind visit to the UK had begun with a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street – with the American leader hailing the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK.

A fleet of helicopters carrying the president – whose aircraft has the call sign Marine One – his entourage, security and travelling White House press corps landed on Windsor Castle’s east terrace around 10 minutes before formalities began.

Charles stepped from a dais to meet the president as the door of a large chauffeur driven vehicle, which had swept onto the castle’s quadrangle, was opened.

The King warmly greeted the American leader, shaking hands with Mr Biden as a guard of honour stood nearby.

President Biden visit to the UK
The King and US president Joe Biden inspect the Guard of Honour from the Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

As the two men exchanged a few words while still shaking hands, Mr Biden touched the King’s right arm with his free hand and Charles returned the gesture.

The King and the president last met on the eve of the late Queen’s funeral last September, when a reception was held for dignitaries ahead of the national event.

The visit to Windsor was part of a busy day for the president, who is making a layover in London on the way to the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

It had all the trappings of a more formal state visit, with a private exchange of gifts, alongside the tea and viewing of the mini-display of Royal Collection items.

A spokesperson for the King said about the Windsor Castle event: “An extremely cordial and successful meeting that touched on a wide variety of issues of mutual interest and concern.

“You will have seen for yourselves the personal warmth between His Majesty and the president.”

The pomp and pageantry saw the president, joined by the King, inspect a Guard of Honour formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company from the Welsh Guards.

The two heads of state then watched the Guardsmen and officers march off the quadrangle before they sat down to tea in the castle’s oak room.