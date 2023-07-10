Former allies Serbia and Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former allies Serbia and Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations

By Press Association
Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatovic, left, speaks during talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro have agreed to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies.

The two countries had formed a joint state until Montenegro split, following a referendum on independence in 2016.

The former allies grew further apart after Montenegro recognised Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008.

After a meeting in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Montenegro’s new President Jakov Milatovic said that they will work to improve political ties to match their countries’ economic cooperation.

Mr Milatovic’s visit to Belgrade was the first by a Montenegrin president in years.

Among the first moves to repair the relationship, the officials said they plan to name new ambassadors to Belgrade and Podgorica following a diplomatic row in 2020.

Mr Milatovic said: “It is our responsibility to truly improve relations and not to disturb them, as has been the case often in the past.

“We are turning a new page in our relations with this visit.”

Mr Milatovic replaced Montenegro’s long-ruling pro-Western leader Milo Djukanovic following an election in April.

While in power, Mr Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from Serbia and defied Russia to push his country into Nato in 2017.

Montenegro had been largely seen as the next country to join the European Union before a political crisis stalled efforts.

Mr Milatovic
Mr Milatovic said ‘It is our responsibility to truly improve relations and not to disturb them’ (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Mr Milatovic’s pro-EU party won the most votes at a parliamentary election in June, but not enough to form a government on its own.

Around a third of Montenegro’s 620,000 people identify as Serbs and divisions in the country remain deep over relations with Serbia.

The two nations share the same language and both are predominantly Orthodox Christian.

Mr Vucic said Serbia “has no intention (to) force anyone to do what they do not want to do”.

He added: “We agree on some (issues) and on some we don’t, but we have talked in a civilszed, normal way, which should help built trust between us.”

Montenegro remained in a union with Serbia after other republics in the former Yugoslavia split in the early 1990s.

The breakup of the former federation resulted in a series of ethnic conflicts that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.