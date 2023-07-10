‘Young provided advice to Department of Health but not the Executive pre-2020’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Young provided advice to Department of Health but not the Executive pre-2020'

By Press Association
Chief Scientific Adviser Ian Young gave advice to the Department of Health but not the Executive Office before the pandemic, the Covid-19 Inquiry has been told
Chief Scientific Adviser Ian Young gave advice to the Department of Health but not the Executive Office before the pandemic, the Covid-19 Inquiry has been told

Chief Scientific Adviser Ian Young gave advice to the Department of Health but not the Executive Office before the pandemic, the Covid-19 Inquiry has been told.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride discussed the role during evidence to the inquiry.

He said he feels it is an “inherent weakness” that there is not a central government chief scientific adviser in Northern Ireland.

Professor Sir Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London

Instead there are two chief scientific advisers – one in the Department of Health and another in the Department of Agriculture.

Last week, the inquiry was told Professor Young said in evidence that he did not give any scientific advice to the government until the start of the pandemic.

He was appointed to the post in 2015.

Appearing at the inquiry on Monday, Sir Michael said Prof Young gave advice to the Department of Health “on an ongoing basis on a number of really important areas”, including the Health and Social Care Research and Development Strategy and Northern Ireland Rare Disease Strategy.

“That advice was provided to the Department of Health … I think that’s the point Professor Young was making – that he had not been asked to provide advice directly to the Executive,” he said.

“It’s just a statement of fact.”

The Executive Office is now planning to recruit a governmental chief scientific adviser.

Sir Michael said he could not comment on the detail because it is being taken forward by the Executive Office.

Giving evidence to the inquiry last week, former health minister Robin Swann said Professor Young was a “key member of the team” while he was minister.

He said Prof Young gave him advice and also gave advice and guidance to the Executive directly.