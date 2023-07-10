Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows data to keep flowing to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows data to keep flowing to US

By Press Association
Under the deal, US intelligence agencies’ access to data is limited to what is ‘necessary and proportionate’ to protect national security (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Under the deal, US intelligence agencies’ access to data is limited to what is ‘necessary and proportionate’ to protect national security (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The European Union signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of personal information that is pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease European concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies.

The EU-US Data Privacy Framework has an adequate level of protection for personal data, the EU’s executive commission said.

This means that it’s comparable to the 27-nation’s own stringent data protection standards, so companies can use it to move information from Europe to the United States without adding extra security.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in October to implement the deal after reaching a preliminary agreement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President Biden
US President Joe Biden signed off on the agreement back in October (James Manning/PA)

Washington and Brussels made an effort to resolve their years-long battle over the safety of EU citizens’ data that tech companies store in the US after two earlier data transfer agreements were thrown out.

Speaking in Brussels, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said: “Personal data can now flow freely and safely from the European Economic Area to the United States without any further conditions or authorisations.”

Washington and Brussels have clashed over differences between the EU’s stringent data privacy rules and the comparatively lax regime in the US, which lacks a federal privacy law.

This has created uncertainty for tech giants, including Google and Facebook parent Meta, raising the prospect that US tech firms might need to keep European data that is used for targeted ads out of the United States.

The European privacy campaigner who triggered legal challenges over the practice, however, dismissed the latest deal.

Max Schrems said the new agreement failed to resolve core issues and vowed to challenge it to the EU’s top court.

Max Schrems
Campaigner Max Schrems says the new agreement failed to resolve core issues (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Schrems kicked off the legal saga by filing a complaint about the handling of his Facebook data after whistle-blower Edward Snowden’s revelations a decade ago about how the US government eavesdropped on people’s online data and communications.

Calling the new agreement a copy of the previous one, Mr Schrems said his Vienna-based group, NOYB, was readying a legal challenge and expected the case to be back in the European Court of Justice by the end of the year.

“Just announcing that something is ‘new’, ‘robust’ or ‘effective’ does not cut it before the Court of Justice,” Mr Schrems said. “We would need changes in US surveillance law to make this work — and we simply don’t have it.”

The framework, which will take effect on Tuesday, promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and provides multiple avenues for redress.

Under the deal, US intelligence agencies’ access to data is limited to what is “necessary and proportionate” to protect national security.

Europeans who suspect US authorities have accessed their data will be able to complain to a new Data Protection Review Court, made up of judges appointed from outside the US government.

The threshold to file a complaint will be “very low” and will not require people to prove their data has been accessed, Mr Reynders said.

Meta
Meta had warned that without a legal basis for data transfers, it would have to withdraw its services in Europe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Business groups welcomed the decision, which clears a legal path for companies to continue cross-border data flows.

“This is a major breakthrough,” said Alexandre Roure, public policy director at the Brussels office of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, whose members include Apple, Google and Meta.

“After waiting for years, companies and organisations of all sizes on both sides of the Atlantic finally have the certainty of a durable legal framework that allows for transfers of personal data from the EU to the United States,” Mr Roure said.

In an echo of Mr Schrems’ original complaint, Meta Platforms was hit with a record $1.3 billion EU privacy fine in May for relying on legal tools deemed invalid to transfer data across the Atlantic.

Meta had warned in its latest earnings report that without a legal basis for data transfers, it would be forced to stop offering its products and services in Europe, “which would materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations”.