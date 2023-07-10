DUP leader calls for social media companies to ‘do more’ after MP abused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP leader calls for social media companies to ‘do more’ after MP abused

By Press Association
DUP MP Carla Lockhart (PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called on social media companies to “do more” after one of his MPs was subjected to “appalling abuse”.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was targeted after she appeared on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

The abuse was also condemned by UUP leader Doug Beattie as “appalling”, and he urged Twitter to deal with “anonymous troll and hate accounts”.

Ms Lockhart issued a tweet earlier where she accused those targeting her as having lost their argument.

“Predictably, when I stand up for my community, faceless trolls use it as their daily reason to abuse me,” she said.

“Not on my politics, which they may not agree with, but on their perception of how I look. When you do down that route, you’ve lost your argument, and I will still be here.”

Sir Jeffrey said Ms Lockhart had recently been through a difficult time following a family bereavement.

“She’s only getting back into the full swing of work again, and to receive the level of abuse that Carla received over the weekend is utterly appalling,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I would say to those, particularly Irish Republicans who seem to target female unionist public representatives, there is a pattern here, a very clear pattern that we have observed and monitored.

Northern Ireland council elections
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I would say to them, if you want to have respect for your argument and your point of view and your aspirations, then it is time to stop disrespecting unionists and particularly female unionist representatives who you target in the most cowardly and defensive way.

“It is wrong, it should stop and frankly social media and Twitter in particular should do more to protect people who are doing their job, trying to represent the community and subject to the most vile abuse at times online.”