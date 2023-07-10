Tennis fans ‘frustrated’ at Wimbledon matches being suspended overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Tennis fans ‘frustrated’ at Wimbledon matches being suspended overnight

By Press Association
Spectators on the Hill on day eight of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tennis fans have expressed their frustration at high-profile matches being suspended overnight and called for an earlier start time on show courts.

Matches involving Sir Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have both been forced into a second day because they have not finished before the 11pm curfew.

Complaints poured in on social media after Wimbledon tweeted about the Centre Court showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini, quipping: “Got plans? Cancel them!”

Neel Patel, who works for a software company and lives in London, was one of many who responded to the tweet, imploring: “Start earlier so they don’t hit curfew!”

The 41-year-old has been keeping up with the tournament on television and told the PA news agency that there have been “a lot of scheduling issues this year”, blaming the rain for forcing match cancellations.

He said it “makes sense” for Wimbledon to adjust the start time on show courts – 1.30pm on Centre Court and 1pm on Court One – to match the 11am start time on outdoor courts to avoid matches being forced into a second day of play.

“It’s bad for the audience and bad for players as well,” he added.

Andy Murray leaving court
Sir Andy Murray acknowledges the crowd after his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas was suspended (John Walton/PA)

Of players, Mr Patel said the late nights and consecutive matches will “take a toll”.

Turning to spectators, he went on: “(It) affects viewers who are actually there who will have queued all day long. They got there, they are lucky enough to get Centre Court and they don’t get a complete result.”

He described feeling “a little bit of frustration”.

He went on: “More frustration if you support a player and that player has their match suspended and you know they aren’t going to benefit from that.

Centre Court
Centre court on Sunday as Novak Djokovic took on Hubert Hurkacz (Adam Davy/PA)

“If you supported Murray for example, him having to start the next day, that had a negative effect on him.

“Chances are he would have completed that match (against Stefanos Tsitsipas), kept his rhythm and he would have won.”

Also tweeting her disapproval was wedding photographer Sally Rawlins, who called the scheduling “incredibly disruptive” and similarly thought the tournament should bring start times forward to 11am, labelling it “poor decision making” from organisers.

She believed that the 1.30pm start on Centre Court was to accommodate a “debentures lunch” but the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is adamant that the start time has been set for a variety of different reasons.

“Certainly I have found it incredibly frustrating,” the 41-year-old from Essex said.

“I think Wimbledon needs to show a bit of adaptability.

“They have made huge strides by putting the two roofs on and obviously that is amazing but they are not going to be able to do that for all of their courts.

“When there is another dodgy summer of weather I think they are going to come in for some flak.”

Told AELTC is not committing to adjusting the start time, Ms Rawlins said: “For me that sounds very disappointing because it sounds very much of ‘we have heard what you have got to say but actually we have got no interest in changing’.”

Spectators wearing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal masks
Spectators on centre court sporting face masks of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (John Walton/PA)

Paediatrician Manish Kori, living in New Delhi, also took to Twitter to vent criticism.

“As a fan it is frustrating to not see matches finish,” he told PA. “I can’t imagine how tough it must be for the players. Early start is (an) easy solution.”

The 41-year-old has been livestreaming the tournament this year and has kept up with it every year since 1991 and said he has “never noticed this much disruption”.

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton did not seem to view the issue of the late finishes as a particular problem, telling reporters on Monday morning: “Historically over many, many decades we’ve always started play on our show courts around early afternoon.

“And that’s very much about ensuring that people have the opportunity to get on court so, as much as is possible the case, we have full courts for when the players walk on, and that’s still absolutely our intention.

Anna Wintour in the royal box
Dame Anna Wintour in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

“And the other thing we think carefully about is, when people buy a ticket to come to Wimbledon, they want to experience a day at the Championships and that involves going and seeing some play on outside courts, perhaps going to get something to eat, getting some strawberries and cream.

“We understand that our guests want that whole day. Of course every year we look at everything and we get feedback from all of our guest groups, from the player groups and all of our stakeholders.

“We will have a look at that beyond this year’s Championships but that’s the real background to why we have the start time when we do.

“Matches are happening at a time when they’re accessible to people. We’re seeing (TV) viewing figures that are beyond our expectations and beyond previous years so I think they probably speak for themselves.”

The curfew is imposed by the local council to prevent late-night disruption from people leaving the grounds in what is a quiet, residential area, and Ms Bolton said the club would not look to try to extend it.

Some 16,000 more people attended Wimbledon in the tournament’s first week this year compared with last year.

Spectators on the Hill
Spectators at Wimbledon on middle Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)

According to the AELTC, 293,681 people visited the championships last week as opposed to 277,354 in week one in 2022.

Ms Bolton told reporters: “(I am) very, very happy that the championships is very much back beyond Covid.”

More celebrities turned up to SW19 on Monday including Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour, actors Tom Hiddleston and David Harewood and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

The weather held strong in south-west London with a day of consistent sunshine.