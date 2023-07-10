People can hear silence, new research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People can hear silence, new research suggests

By Press Association
Research suggests people can hear silence (Alamy/PA)
Silence might not be deafening but it can be heard, a new study suggests.

Researchers have used auditory illusions to reveal how moments of silence distort people’s perception of time.

The findings address the debate of whether people can hear more than sounds, which has puzzled philosophers for centuries, they say.

The results indicate that people may hear silence in the same way that they hear sounds.

Lead author Rui Zhe Goh, a Johns Hopkins University graduate student in philosophy and psychology, said: “We typically think of our sense of hearing as being concerned with sounds.

“But silence, whatever it is, is not a sound — it’s the absence of sound.

“Surprisingly, what our work suggests is that nothing is also something you can hear.”

In auditory illusions, the brain thinks it can hear something that is either not there or exists in a different form to how it is perceived.

Like optical illusions that trick what people see, auditory illusions can make people hear periods of time as being longer or shorter than they actually are.

One example is known as the one-is-more illusion, where one long beep seems longer than two short consecutive beeps even when the two sequences are equally long.

Man listening to hear
Researchers swapped the sounds in the one-is-more illusion with moments of silence (Alamy/PA)

In tests involving almost 1,000 people, the researchers swapped the sounds in the one-is-more illusion with moments of silence.

They found the same results – people thought one long moment of silence was longer than two short moments of silence.

Other silence illusions yielded the same outcomes as sound illusions, the study found.

In the study, researchers adapted well-known auditory illusions to create versions in which the sounds of the original illusions were replaced by moments of silence.

For example, one illusion made a sound seem much longer than it really was.

In the team’s new silence-based illusion, an equivalent moment of silence also seemed longer than it really was.

According to the research, these silence-based illusions produced the same results as their sound-based counterparts, suggesting people hear silence just like they hear sounds.

Chaz Firestone, an Assistant Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences who directs the Johns Hopkins Perception & Mind Laboratory, in the US, said: “Philosophers have long debated whether silence is something we can literally perceive, but there hasn’t been a scientific study aimed directly at this question.

“Our approach was to ask whether our brains treat silences the way they treat sounds. If you can get the same illusions with silences as you get with sounds, then that may be evidence that we literally hear silence after all.”

People in the study were asked to listen to soundscapes that simulated the din of busy restaurants, markets, and train stations.

They then listened for periods within those audio tracks when all sound stopped abruptly, creating brief silences.

The idea was not simply that these silences made people experience illusions, it was that the same illusions that scientists thought could only be triggered with sounds worked just as well when the sounds were replaced by silences.

Co-author Ian Phillips, a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Psychological and Brain Sciences, said: “There’s at least one thing that we hear that isn’t a sound, and that’s the silence that happens when sounds go away.

“The kinds of illusions and effects that look like they are unique to the auditory processing of a sound, we also get them with silences, suggesting we really do hear absences of sound too.”

According to the researchers, the findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, establish a new way to study the perception of absence.