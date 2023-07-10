People using unregistered crypto ATMs risk losing their money, FCA warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People using unregistered crypto ATMs risk losing their money, FCA warns

By Press Association
Crypto ATMs are physical machines that allow people to buy and sell different cryptoassets with cards or cash (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People using unregistered cryptocurrency machines risk losing their funds if something goes wrong, the City regulator has warned.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is continuing to crack down on unregistered crypto ATMs in the UK.

The regulator has been visiting and inspecting locations across the UK suspected of hosting such machines.

Visits have been part of a co-ordinated operation with other law enforcement agencies, the FCA said.

Crypto ATMs are physical machines that allow people to buy and sell different cryptoassets with cards or cash.

Unlike traditional ATMs, they are not connected to a bank account. Instead, the machines send or receive cryptoassets from a person’s crypto wallet.

The machines may be identifiable by signage that displays various cryptoasset logos.

They are generally found in retail premises and the FCA has seen, and disrupted, machines based in convenience shops, shopping centres, pubs, bars, restaurants, takeaways, hairdressers, and barbers.

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: ”If you use a crypto ATM in the UK, you are using a machine that is operating illegally and you may be handing your money over to criminals.

“You will not be protected if something goes wrong, and you could lose your money.

“It is also unlikely you will be able to contact the operator of the machine to resolve any problems you may have. Often, we see no effective channels of communications for people to get in touch with the operator.

“We will continue to warn the public and take appropriate enforcement action against unregistered crypto ATM operators.”

The FCA regularly warns consumers that cryptoassets are unregulated and high-risk, which means people are very unlikely to have any protection if something goes wrong.

Cryptoasset exchange providers in the UK must be registered with the FCA and comply with UK money laundering regulations.

In one case highlighted by the FCA, someone contacted Citizens Advice after paying £1,000 into a crypto ATM. After trying to buy crypto with the machine, the machine stated that the transaction was not successful, but no funds were returned.

The person was unable to make contact with the operator of the machine and get their funds returned.

Following an inspection by the FCA, that crypto ATM is no longer in operation.