What the papers – July 11

Here is a look into what is leading the front pages across the UK on Tuesday.

A BBC presenter's alleged explicit photo scandal once again dominated the front pages across the UK on Tuesday.

The Sun says the stepfather of the young person at the centre of the scandal has called the BBC "liars".

The accused BBC presenter is known by one in six Brits, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and the i all report the alleged victim at the heart of the scandal has rubbished the claims.

In other news, The Times says hotels have been given millions to reserve beds as a "buffer" for migrants.

Ukraine will be offered "Israel-style" security guarantees by Nato, according to The Telegraph, with the UK, US, France and Germany committing long-term to arm and help the country.

Metro reports on the stabbing of a teacher at a school in Gloucestershire.

The Independent says there will be "holiday chaos" for around 180,000 people after easyJet cancelled 1,700 flights.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey have called for "wage restraint", according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says warming ocean temperatures is creating "crackpot weather".