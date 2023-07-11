Baby hit by car outside hospital died of traumatic brain injuries, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby hit by car outside hospital died of traumatic brain injuries, inquest hears

By Press Association
Mabli Cariad Hall, who died after a car collided with pedestrians outside Withybush Hospital (Dyfed-Powys Police)
A baby who was hit by a car outside a hospital died of severe traumatic brain injuries, an inquest hearing has heard.

Mabli Cariad Hall was eight months old when she was struck by a white BMW car while in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales on June 21.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died in the early hours of Sunday, June 25.

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Paul Bennett said: “I extend my sincere condolences to Mabli’s parents and also to her grandparents who are here this morning.

“And to say how sorry I am that we have to meet in such difficult and tragic circumstances for you and the family.”

Coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told the hearing: “At 11.50am on Wednesday, June 21 2023, police received an emergency telephone call reporting a collision involving a car and pedestrians having occurred on an unclassified road in front of the main entrance to Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire.

Mabli Cariad Hall
Mabli’s parents Rob and Gwen Hall said their baby girl was ‘adored’ by them and her siblings (Family handout/PA)

“Mabli Cariad Hall, date of birth September 27 2022 and from Neath, West Glamorgan, was one of the pedestrians involved.

“Mabli had been in her pram at the time of the collision.

“She was taken to the Withybush emergency department before being transferred to Cardiff hospital and later transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, life was sadly pronounced extinct by Dr Jerome at 1.25am on Sunday June 25 2023.

“The cause of death provided is that of severe traumatic brain injury.”

“Police have launched a full investigation and inquiries are ongoing,” she added.

Mr Bennett adjourned the inquest until January 25 2024 pending the outcome of the police investigation.

In a tribute issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s parents Rob and Gwen Hall said their baby girl was “adored” by them and her siblings.

They said: “We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli.

“She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life.

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.”

They added: “We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”

Dyfed-Powys Police previously said the driver of the BMW involved in the crash had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people injured in the crash were identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian. Both were later discharged from hospital.