Threads plans new features to make app ‘better and fast’ after user feedback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Threads plans new features to make app ‘better and fast’ after user feedback

By Press Association
The boss of Instagram Adam Mosseri has said new features for app Threads are on his list, less than a week after launch (Yui Mok/PA)
The boss of Instagram Adam Mosseri has said new features for app Threads are on his list, less than a week after launch (Yui Mok/PA)

The boss of Instagram has said new features for app Threads are on his “list”, including the ability to revisit liked posts, and an alternative home page to view posts just from followed accounts.

Adam Mosseri responded to users on the platform suggesting updates they would like to see on the nearly one-week-old app.

He said that a home feed just showing posts from individuals a user follows is “on the list”, while tech titan Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of parent company Meta, also responded to the suggestion with a thumbs up emoji.

Currently, users can see a mix of posts from accounts they follow and recommended posts on their home page.

The fast-growing Twitter rival amassed 100 million sign-ups in the five days after launching, according to Mr Zuckerberg.

“That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet”, Mr Zuckerberg posted on Threads, under his username “zuck”.

Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, developed the Threads app.

Threads app
Instagram-built app Threads, dubbed as a rival to Twitter, gained 100 million sign-ups in the five days after launching, Mark Zuckerberg said (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Mosseri, who has been the head of Instagram for just under five years, responded to other suggestions from users on what they would like to see to improve their experience on the app.

Also “on the list” is the ability to revisit posts a user has liked or seen on their app earlier.

Currently, the search function can be used only to find accounts on the platform rather than posts, but Mr Mosseri said it was a feature Instagram was working on.

He also responded to a question asking whether hashtags will be introduced, saying: “At some point yes, but it might be a while”.

The American businessman insisted his team is focused on making Threads “better and fast”, in response to a post alleging that Twitter had censored the new app from being a top-trending hashtag on its platform.

Last week, Twitter threatened to sue Meta, alleging that it stole trade secrets and intellectual property.

Meta appeared to deny that former Twitter employees worked on the creation of the app and used insider knowledge.

US copyright law does not cover ideas so Twitter will need to prove that intellectual property has been stolen if the dispute is taken to court.

The Threads platform is freely available in 100 countries but it is not yet available in the EU due to regulatory concerns.

A Meta spokesperson said the company will be making no further comment at this time.