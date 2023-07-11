Ex-student jailed for plotting to blow up police station to spark race war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-student jailed for plotting to blow up police station to spark race war

By Press Association
Luke Skelton, who was referred to the Prevent anti-terror programme due to his extreme right-wing views, was 18 when he carried out ‘hostile reconnaissance’ of a police station he considered targeting (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)
A former college student who plotted to blow up a police station to spark a race war has been jailed for four years.

Luke Skelton, who was referred to the Prevent anti-terror programme due to his extreme right-wing views, was 18 when he carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a station he considered targeting.

Following a trial at Teesside Crown Court, the former Gateshead College student, now 20, was found guilty of preparing to carry out a terrorist attack.

On Tuesday, Judge Paul Watson KC, the Recorder of Middlebrough, jailed Skelton for four years with an extended licence period of one year.

Jurors were told the defendant – who was said to have racist, sexist, homophobic, antisemitic and Islamophobic views – travelled over 10 miles from his home in Oxclose, Washington, in September 2021 to take photos of Forth Banks police station in Newcastle city centre.

He also wrote a manifesto and “final note” in which he spoke of accelerating a “racial war”, the court heard.

Skelton researched ways of building explosives and downloaded material about making napalm, dynamite and Molotov cocktails, the judge said.

Between October 2020 and October 2021, Skelton was “engaged in a course of conduct based on extreme right-wing views” and wanted to “bring about civil disturbance by terrorist means”, the judge said.

He told the defendant: “Your internet activity shows you were a committed and active right-wing extremist dedicated to white supremacy.

“You made heroes of those who carried out atrocities in the name of fascism.”

Anti-terror officers first arrested Skelton in June 2021, leading him to change his username for an online group to “Adolf Hitler” – “so the police don’t suspect me”, he told Discord users. He was told the next month that he would face no further action.

By the time Skelton carried out his reconnaissance mission in Newcastle, he was “completely caught up in terrorist ideology and methods”, the judge said.

He said the defendant intended to deploy explosives in a busy area but added: “The reality is that you had not the intellectual, financial or technical wherewithal to have been able to construct an explosive device capable of creating even modest injury.”

Crispin Aylett KC, mitigating, said Skelton “never actually did any more than take a couple of photos” which suggested he “lost interest or simply changed his mind”.

Mr Aylett said the defendant’s responsibility was “substantially reduced” by his autism, adding: “People with autism feel marginalised and are more prone to being radicalised. Some – and Luke Skelton was one of them – want to lash out.”

He told the court the offences took place against the background of Covid and that the consequences of the pandemic were “catastrophic” for young people.