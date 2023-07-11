Man admits manslaughter in case of father-of-two killed in gun and acid attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits manslaughter in case of father-of-two killed in gun and acid attack

By Press Association
Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive, Shevington (Family Handout/PA)
A man on trial for the murder of a father-of-two in a gun and acid attack has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of November 24 last year.

Michael Hillier, 39, and a second defendant, Rachel Fulstow, 37, have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Smith’s murder and are set to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the manslaughter of Mr Smith.

The case is being heard at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester (Alamy/PA)

The same charge is denied by Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York.

She also denies an additional charge of perverting the course of justice between January 21 and February 21.

A jury of five women and seven men were selected on Tuesday to try the case.

Trial judge Maurice Greene told them the case involved the loss of life of Mr Smith and emotions may run high but that they must put that to one side and judge the case only on the evidence heard in court.

The trial was expected to open on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning and last up to four weeks.