Trump lawyers seek to delay trial over hoarding classified documents

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump are asking a judge to postpone his criminal trial without setting a new date as he stands accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate.

Mr Trump’s defence lawyers said the case was “extraordinary”, with a large volume of documents and footage to be reviewed, as the former president leads the race for the Republican nomination to unseat President Joe Biden.

They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election.

“The government’s request to begin a trial of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice,” said the document filed by Chris Kise, one of Mr Trump’s lawyers.

The Justice Department had previously proposed to set the trial date for December 11.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump’s lawyers filed paperwork saying they agreed with federal prosecutors to delay to next week a pre-trial hearing that specifically discusses how classified information is handled in court.

The hearing to discuss the Classified Information Procedures Act had previously been set for Friday. But a lawyer for Mr Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside the former president, said he has another trial this week in Washington preventing him from appearing on Friday in south Florida.

The lawyers said in their filing that they can appear at the pre-trial conference to go over the 1980 law on July 18, adding they had also checked with US attorneys on moving the date.

The judge in the case, US District Judge Aileen Cannon, still needs to agree to the new date.

Mr Trump and Mr Nauta were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at Mar-a-Lago from federal investigators. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has slammed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.