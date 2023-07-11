UK needs to do a lot more to contain global warming – Cop26 President

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK needs to do a lot more to contain global warming – Cop26 President

By Press Association
The Conservative MP received his knighthood from the King in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The UK and other countries should be doing “a lot more” if they are serious about containing global warming, according to the President of Cop26.

Sir Alok Sharma, who led the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow two years ago, said “the world is not on track” in its aim to curb rising temperatures and meet its previous targets.

United Nations members signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, an international treaty with the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The former Conservative cabinet minister was speaking at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after formally receiving his knighthood from the King for services to tackling climate change.

Asked whether progress had been made since the conference, Sir Alok told the PA news agency: “I think there are areas where we have moved forward, but the reality is that, if we are going to keep alive the prospect of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, we need to be doing a lot more (and) countries need to accelerate on the commitments they’ve already made.”

This year’s climate change conference, Cop28, will be held from late November to mid-December in Dubai and Sir Alok emphasised the event will provide “vitally important” answers.

He said: “Cop28 is going to be that next point where the world comes together. Because, for the first time, we will have a stock-take process, we will be able to see whether we’re on track, and unfortunately I think we will find that the world is not on track to tackle climate change and avoid its worst effects.”

He added that he hoped to see a commitment to phasing out fossil fuels at the upcoming conference.

Sir Alok has discussed environmental issues with the King on several occasions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Alok, a serving MP for Reading West since 2010, said receiving his knighthood was “one of the proudest moments of my life” and a great opportunity to catch up with the King, having spoken with him about environmental issues on several previous meetings.

“He said some very nice words to me, and then we spoke about the need for more climate and development finance, we spoke briefly about Cop28, and I told him about the work I’m now doing with the Rockefeller Foundation,” he said.

“Obviously this is something that he has an enormous amount of interest in. He’s been on this agenda for decades, well before talking about climate was mainstream.”