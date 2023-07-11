Met Office predicts ‘frustrating few hours’ for players and fans at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Office predicts ‘frustrating few hours’ for players and fans at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Rain has returned to Wimbledon after a run of sunny days (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rain has returned to Wimbledon after a run of sunny days (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Met Office has predicted a “frustrating few hours” for players and spectators at Wimbledon after rain suspended play on outdoor courts.

Showers descended on SW19 just before 3pm on Tuesday, and the forecasting body predicted intermittent rainfall until 6pm.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell told the PA news agency that the tournament may take advantage of dry spells in between the bouts of wet weather.

Rain covers on court at Wimbledon
Rain covers on court on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

He said: “For the next few hours or so you can expect on and off rain really.

“Wimbledon might just get lucky and get maybe half an hour or so before the rain will come back, but it might be more frequent than that.

“They may well get a little bit of play between now and then, but I think it’s going to be a frustrating few hours and then hopefully a bit better later.”

He added: “Hopefully as we go into the evening period, the rest of the play shouldn’t get interrupted too much.”

Roofs were closed on Centre Court and Court One, temporarily halting quarter-finals matches between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova.