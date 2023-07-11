Britney Spears confirms memoir saying book is ‘on my terms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britney Spears confirms memoir saying book is ‘on my terms’

By Press Association
Britney Spears (PA)
Britney Spears has confirmed that she will publish a memoir, saying the book is on her “terms”.

The Woman In Me by Spears will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, in October this year.

In a video to her Instagram on Tuesday, text appeared from the US artist, which said: “It’s coming, my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?”

According to the publisher, the book will be a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope” that will also cover the singer’s battle to end her conservatorship.

The complex legal arrangement, started in 2008, had allowed the 41-year-old singer’s father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances.

It is usually reserved for the very ill or old, and the conservatorship was terminated by a judge in Los Angeles after 13 years in November 2021.

In the book, Spears will cover her speaking in court and the “impact sharing her voice — her truth” had on her and “countless others” along with the “power of music and love”.

In June last year, the Grammy winner married long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles in a star-studded ceremony that had Madonna and Drew Barrymore among the guests.

In the press release, Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, said: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Audio and world rights are also part of the deal with CAA, the publisher also said.

Page Six reported in 2022 that Spears would publish a memoir.

The US outlet said the deal with Simon & Schuster was said to be worth as much as 15 million US dollars (£11 million).

The Woman In Me will be released on October 24.