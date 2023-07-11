Teacher stabbed at school hopes to be back in classroom ‘before summer break’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teacher stabbed at school hopes to be back in classroom ‘before summer break’

By Press Association
Teacher Jamie Sansom who was stabbed in a corridor at Tewkesbury Academy (Tewkesbury Academy)
A maths teacher who was stabbed in a school corridor has said he hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break after leaving hospital.

A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after Jamie Sansom was attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.

Mr Sansom, who was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, said speculation he was intervening in a fight between students is “simply not true”.

Tewkesbury incident
Police officers at the gates of Tewkesbury Academy (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said in a statement: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident.

“It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.

“I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

“I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

“I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break. I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on.”

Mr Sansom has taught maths at the school since 2017.

The school said it reopened on Tuesday following careful assessment and consultation with the police.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesperson said: “We feel it is important for our students to be able to return to a sense of normality in their school, where we will be providing a range of additional mental and emotional support for students and staff.”

However there will be a police presence at the school for the coming days to provide reassurance.

A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am.

A knife has been recovered.

Speaking to reporters outside the school on Monday afternoon, Mr Ocone said: “At this stage, the motivation behind the attack is unclear but at this time there is no evidence to suggest it is terrorism-related.”

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the south west of England.