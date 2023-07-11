Residents told to close windows amid fire at Baldock industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Residents told to close windows amid fire at Baldock industrial estate

By Press Association
Residents have been told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at an industrial estate (Kevin Kendle)
Residents have been told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at an industrial estate (Kevin Kendle)

Residents have been told to keep their windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at an industrial estate.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue declared declared a major incident after being called to a fire at Baldock industrial estate on Tuesday at 6.15pm.

It said the fire “rapidly developed” and involved multiple business units on the estate and multiple  resources had to be sent to the scene including 15 fire fighting appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, a high volume pump and an aerial drone.

Area Commander Andy Esson said: “This is a large incident, and we are working hard to contain and extinguish the fire.

“We are asking people living nearby to keep their windows closed due to the large amount of smoke, and we would ask that people avoid the area while our crews deal with the incident.”

Road closures are in place and Hertfordshire Police said it is “assisting” the Fire & Rescue Service at a fire on the Baldock Industrial Estate in London Road.

A resident from the area spoke of the “acrid smells” of burning tyres before being told to stay indoors by police after officers informed residents of the risk of asbestos in the air.

Harprith Mann, 51, an IT bid director from the Hertfordshire town, told the PA news agency: “I first noticed the fire around 6.45pm as my wife set off to pick up my daughter from volunteering.

“Clouds seemed to be moving fast then noticed the plume of smoke coming from the industrial area behind Tesco Baldock.”

Mr Mann praised the police’s rapid response to the situation as officers were “quickly on the scene to evacuate workers” while there was an “acrid smell of burning tyres filled the air”.

Orange flames and black smoke billow from behind a residential house
Baldock resident Harprith Mann captured the orange flames and black smoke billowing near his house (Harprith Mann)

He added: “Roads were then closed off as firefighters accessed hydrants including from my estate. We were then told by police to get indoors and close windows as risk of asbestos in the air.”

Due to the road closures, Mr Mann’s wife and children cannot access their own home and may have to spend the night at Mr Mann’s parents’ house.

The local resident, who lives close to the fire, said he heard explosions.

“Sky still has plumes of back smoke in air, we’ve heard intermittent explosions but at one stage at least 30 mins of what sounded like firecrackers going off,” he said.

Nick Howell, also a resident of Baldock, told PA that the local community is worried and concerned, particularly for nearby businesses affected by the blaze.

As a small community, concern is with the small businesses and livelihoods lost in the blaze, and the firefighters involved,” he said.

“Keeping fingers crossed that everyone involved is safe.”

Emergency services at the scene of a fire
Resident Nick Howell captured emergency services on the scene of the fire (Nick Howell)

Worried residents posted images of black smoke billowing into the sky and wondered if they needed to evacuate.

Hertfordshire Police said: “We are assisting the Fire & Rescue Service at a fire on Baldock Industrial Estate, London Rd, #Baldock. Road closures are in place & the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with. Those living nearby are advised to keep windows closed due to smoke.”