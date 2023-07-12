What the papers say – July 12

One story continues to dominate across Wednesday’s newspaper front pages.

The ongoing scandal surrounding an unnamed BBC presenter leads the majority of papers and makes an appearance on all the front pages.

The Sun, which first broke the story about the presenter paying a teenager for pictures, reports the star broke lockdown to meet with another youngster.

On tomorrow's front page: BBC presenter suspended over sex claims ‘broke Covid lockdown laws’ to meet young stranger from a dating sitehttps://t.co/CrC4HBJ18U pic.twitter.com/u4OMgF4dM9 — The Sun (@TheSun) July 11, 2023

Both The Daily Telegraph and The Times include coverage of Nato not offering Ukraine swift entry, but both lead on the BBC star – the Telegraph saying he faces a fresh allegation while the Times reports the sent “abuse” to a dating app user.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'BBC sex scandal presenter faces new allegation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/NJcN54McUv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 11, 2023

TIMES: Dating app user ‘was sent abuse by BBC star’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZxqlBKZGHf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2023

That line is echoed in the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express while The Independent said he faces a claim of sending “abusive” texts from a second accuser.

The i opts for the same line, while the Metro also says the star is facing “fresh claims”.

Wednesday's front page: BBC presenter accused of sending ‘abusive messages’ to second person#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xQgDSmtzo6 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 11, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today BBC STAR FACING FRESH CLAIMS 🔴 Dating app user 'remains scared' after 'threatening' texts from suspended presenter pic.twitter.com/1jaLBptejz — Metro (@MetroUK) July 11, 2023

The Met Police asking the BBC to pause their inquiry into the presenter makes a downpage story in The Guardian, which opts to lead on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying there is no extra cash to increase pay in the public sector.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 12 July 2023: No extra cash for pay in the public sector, warns Hunt pic.twitter.com/aVc059QWCJ — The Guardian (@guardian) July 11, 2023

“BBC Meltdown” is the headline across the top of the Daily Mail which also features a picture of Carrie Johnson and her third child with former prime minister Boris Johnson, but it leads on a story about a “Chinese spy” attempting to enter a talk by Hong Kong dissidents at the House of Commons.

MAIL: ‘Chinese spy’ at the heart of Parliament / BBC in Meltdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RdsVSzdeZM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2023

The BBC allegations and Nato’s meeting in Lithuania both feature on the front of the Financial Times, but it focuses on Microsoft moving closer to securing its purchase of Call of Duty video game makers Activision.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 12 July https://t.co/DrwjVaxER6 pic.twitter.com/eEmYRg4m06 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 11, 2023

And the Daily Star focuses on a spaceship which could cut flights to Mars to 30 days.