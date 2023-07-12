What the papers say – July 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – July 12

By Press Association
Here is what the papers across the UK said on Wednesday (PA)
Here is what the papers across the UK said on Wednesday (PA)

One story continues to dominate across Wednesday’s newspaper front pages.

The ongoing scandal surrounding an unnamed BBC presenter leads the majority of papers and makes an appearance on all the front pages.

The Sun, which first broke the story about the presenter paying a teenager for pictures, reports the star broke lockdown to meet with another youngster.

Both The Daily Telegraph and The Times include coverage of Nato not offering Ukraine swift entry, but both lead on the BBC star – the Telegraph saying he faces a fresh allegation while the Times reports the sent “abuse” to a dating app user.

That line is echoed in the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express while The Independent said he faces a claim of sending “abusive” texts from a second accuser.

The i opts for the same line, while the Metro also says the star is facing “fresh claims”.

The Met Police asking the BBC to pause their inquiry into the presenter makes a downpage story in The Guardian, which opts to lead on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying there is no extra cash to increase pay in the public sector.

“BBC Meltdown” is the headline across the top of the Daily Mail which also features a picture of Carrie Johnson and her third child with former prime minister Boris Johnson, but it leads on a story about a “Chinese spy” attempting to enter a talk by Hong Kong dissidents at the House of Commons.

The BBC allegations and Nato’s meeting in Lithuania both feature on the front of the Financial Times, but it focuses on Microsoft moving closer to securing its purchase of Call of Duty video game makers Activision.

And the Daily Star focuses on a spaceship which could cut flights to Mars to 30 days.