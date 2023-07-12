China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force

By Press Association
Taiwan’s defence ministry said China has sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, towards the island over two days (Jin Danhua/Xinhua/AP)
China sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, towards Taiwan over two days, the island’s defence ministry said on Wednesday

The show of force came ahead of Taiwan’s annual military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent 38 warplanes and nine navy vessels around Taiwan between 6am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

From Wednesday morning until noon it flew a further 30 planes, including J-10 and J-16 fighters.

Of these, 32 crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that has been considered a buffer between the island and mainland.

Later on Wednesday, another 23 planes crossed the midline.

Taiwan is scheduled to hold its annual Han Guang exercise later this month, in which its military holds combat readiness drills for warding off an invasion.

It will also carry out the annual Wan’an exercises aimed at preparing civilians for natural disasters and practising evacuations in case of an air raid.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and in recent years has shown its displeasure at political activities in Taiwan by stepping up the number of military planes sent towards the island.

In the past year, it has also started sending its navy vessels, as well as drones to circle the surrounding waters.

In Tuesday and Wednesday’s manoeuvres, the PLA flew H-6 bombers in a large loop to the south of Taiwan, travelling past the island before looping back towards China’s southern coast.

Its largest military drills in recent years were in response to former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August.

It fired missiles over the island in a significant escalation and the military exercises disrupted trade lanes in the Taiwan Strait and forced aircraft to reroute their flights.

In April, the PLA held large-scale combat readiness drills in the air and waters around Taiwan in response to the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting current US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.