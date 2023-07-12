EU politicians back major plan to protect nature and fight climate change

The European Parliament approved a major plan to protect nature and fight climate change in a cliffhanger vote on Wednesday.

In a test of the EU’s global climate credentials, MEPs supported the general outlines of the European Commission proposals in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

The Bill is a key part of the EU’s European Green Deal which seeks to establish the world’s most ambitious climate and biodiversity targets and make the bloc the global point of reference on all climate issues.

A German farmer supporting the EU’s proposed Green Deal Bill demonstrates with a Bavarian flag outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The plans proposed by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, set binding restoration targets for specific habitats and species, with the aim by 2030 to cover at least 20% of the region’s land and sea areas.

After weeks of intense haggling and despite the staunch opposition from the legislature’s biggest group, the European People’s Party, the plan survived the highly anticipated vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Immediately, politicians started voting on more than 100 amendments to make the plan more flexible.

Approved amendments will be taken into negotiations with the member states and it will be months before a final law can be approved.

Climate activists demonstrate outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The European Commission wants the nature restoration law to be a key part of the system as it is necessary for the overall deal to have the maximum impact.

Others say that if the EU fails on the nature restoration law, it would indicate an overall fatigue on climate issues.

The Bill long looked like a shoo-in as it gathered widespread support in member nations and was staunchly defended by the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen.

But Ms von der Leyen’s own political group, the Christian Democrat EPP, turned sour on it and now vehemently opposes it, claiming it will affect food security and undermine the income of farmers and disgruntle a European population focused more on jobs and their wallets.

Like some other countries and leaders, they want to hit pause on such far-reaching climate legislation.